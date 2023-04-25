Hyte Revolt 3 (Mini-ITX) with 700Watt PSU - $129.99 (Newegg)

I own two of these and they are awesome. I also paid a lot more for them when purchased. The 700Watt in one of them drives a 6900XT and 5800X3D whereas the other one I purchased didn't come with a PSU and I paid more for it than this. That one runs a 5800X3D and 7900XTX and I have no issues. Quiet and efficient.Available in black or white.