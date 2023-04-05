HYTE 60 case - anybody use one?

I'm considering moving my (relatively) new build into an HYTE 60 case. Nothing's wrong with my LL O11D XL. It's just quite tall and hard for me to reach the top buttons with the case on my desktop. I'm in a wheelchair and don't have Reed Richards' stretch ability. A friend is paying me to build him a new PC and he loves my Lian Li O11D XL.Anyone try one of these HYTE cases? They look good and have a lot of positive reviews, but I wanted to check with my [H] brethren before pulling the trigger.