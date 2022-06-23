Hypothetical Question - Do lower power/lower end GPUs last longer?

I doubt we can truly get a conclusive answer based on anecdotal evidence on our forums, but:



Do GPUs based on the lower end chips last longer assuming these are used similarly? In a way, I can guess that this MAY make sense due to:



1. Lower clockspeeds

2. Less power draw



Leading to:



3. Less heat generated

4. Less stress on components

5. Potential for looser tolerances which may hold up over time due to the chips not being on the bleeding edge



Of course, one can argue that lower end GPUs are probably made with lower quality PCBs, ICs and with less R&D thrown at it, but anyway.



To share my own personal anecdotes are the ff:



My higher end GPUs at the time which have suffered earlier deaths

6800GT - died relatively early, warrantied with a 6800GS that replaced it is still alive as of today

4870 - died after a few years within warranty, sold replacement and purchased a 6870.

GTX 780 reference - started going wonky after 5-6 years with artifacts and eventually black screens and BSODs on driver loading, was not overclocked for much except just to see how far it could go. Was only really used heavily for gaming for 3-4 years.



On the other hand, some lower model cards have lived quite a bit longer:

6870 (Sold without a problem after 5-6 years)

GTX 970 - 2014-> 2022 (Sold without a problem)



My sample size of course is extremely small and I am in no way trying to use this as 'proof' or evidence of my guess. I am merely sharing my datapoint to maybe further some discussion among people who may be interested or who may have more knowledge with regards to this.