HyperX origins Headset mouse keyboard and RGB mat

H

Hashiriya415

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 17, 2019
Messages
154
$120 Headset -sealed
$18 Mouse -sealed
$30 RGB mat -sealed
$70 tenkeyless keyboard Aqua tactile keys -opened to see what keys feel like but never plugged cable in to use it.
25% off if you buy all 4 items

Located in San Francisco
Zelle, paypal, venmo. Could trade for 12700K/13600K + necessary build parts
I'm not sure how much shipping costs. I figure about $30 for everything together in 1 box.

00L0L_hAYwcjtmdATz_0lH0t2_1200x900.jpg
00m0m_2LCaMICdJiXz_0CI0oD_1200x900.jpg
00M0M_dy0sNdpNYhWz_0CI0lM_1200x900.jpg
00q0q_2WcdDxsZNaz_0CI0lM_1200x900.jpg
00b0b_hG2dpBeHNrZz_0CI0lM_1200x900.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top