HyperX origins Headset mouse keyboard and RGB mat

$120 Headset -sealed$18 Mouse -sealed$30 RGB mat -sealed$70 tenkeyless keyboard Aqua tactile keys -opened to see what keys feel like but never plugged cable in to use it.25% off if you buy all 4 itemsLocated in San FranciscoZelle, paypal, venmo. Could trade for 12700K/13600K + necessary build partsI'm not sure how much shipping costs. I figure about $30 for everything together in 1 box.