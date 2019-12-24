Hyperbola Linux Switching Out The Linux Kernel For Hard Fork Of OpenBSD

I've been questioning the quality of the Linux kernel development for years!!! Seems sloppy compared to *BSD. "In a rather unusual twist, the Hyperbola GNU/Linux distribution that is approved by the Free Software Foundation for being free software and making use of the Linux-libre kernel has now decided they are going to fork OpenBSD and become a BSD. The Hyperbola developers allege that "the Linux kernel rapidly proceeding down an unstable path." Most readers probably aren't familiar with Hyperbola but it is GNU-approved for being comprised entirely of free software and using the Linux-libre kernel. It's based on Arch and Debian while using OpenRC as the init system. But they now are unhappy with the path of the Linux kernel and want to pursue being a BSD platform." https://www.phoronix.com/scan.php?page=news_item&px=Hyperbola-Linux-To-BSD