Hyper 212 Evo with 3950x @ stock speeds (wasn't planned, how well will it work?)

The downsides of buying used - sometimes you don't realize the prior owner swapped out the motherboard brackets for something... not stock. Bought an x570 board cheap for a 3950 build (medium load - need the threads, but not planning on maxing them out), came with a Hyper-212 Evo, didn't realize that he'd swapped the stock AM4 bracket for the kit that came with the Hyper. So, no original bracket, and the H100i I bought won't fit with the Hyper bracket. Of course.

How badly is the 212 going to do with a 3950X? Debating trying to source the original bracket, or buying a new motherboard (JOY! You know how hard it is to find a decent x570 board right now?!?), or just using the Hyper for now... not sure what the right answer is.

NOT overclocking, but call it 50-60% load on all 16 cores.

edit: Case is a Corsair 275R Airflow.
 
You should have no problem getting a hold of the brackets. I have four of them right here.
 
I'll be damned. Microcenter has replacement ones for $6. Ordered and will go get it. Nice. Didn't even know that was a thing... sadly I have to take the damned board out again now :p
 
Grr. Sold out. And Amazon can't get it here till Sunday. Oh well, I'll build with the 212 for the moment, and then upgrade as soon as it arrives or early next year.
 
