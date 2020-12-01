Hyper 212 Evo with 3950x @ stock speeds (wasn't planned, how well will it work?)

The downsides of buying used - sometimes you don't realize the prior owner swapped out the motherboard brackets for something... not stock. Bought an x570 board cheap for a 3950 build (medium load - need the threads, but not planning on maxing them out), came with a Hyper-212 Evo, didn't realize that he'd swapped the stock AM4 bracket for the kit that came with the Hyper. So, no original bracket, and the H100i I bought won't fit with the Hyper bracket. Of course.



How badly is the 212 going to do with a 3950X? Debating trying to source the original bracket, or buying a new motherboard (JOY! You know how hard it is to find a decent x570 board right now?!?), or just using the Hyper for now... not sure what the right answer is.



NOT overclocking, but call it 50-60% load on all 16 cores.



edit: Case is a Corsair 275R Airflow.