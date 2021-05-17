Huntdown - 80s/90's inspired cyberpunk side-scrolling action. Now on Steam, including Linux support!

Huntdown is a brilliantly crafted old school side-scrolling shooter, with the aesthetic of 80s/90s SciFi cyberpunk gritty crime movies from Blade Runner to Judge Dredd. After a year of exclusivity on t he Epic Games Store, indie developer Easy Trigger Games has brought it to other platforms including GOG and Steam with a major content update! Even better, in an almost miraculous turn of events this coincided with native MacOSX and more importantly Linux releases for the title; a true rarity for indies and crowdfunded games that take the exclusivity deal for EGS who seem actively Linux hostile.!



Playable solo or via both local and Steam Remote Play Together, Huntdown is the best title of its kind since Broforce for shooter action and its even on sale for 20% off for another few days!





I was lucky enough to win a copy of the game from one of the partnered streamers doing giveaways on Steam launch and was sure to tell one of the devs in attendance how desirable their releasing on Steam and especially Linux support is to a large and growing contingent of players! Looking forward to future updates for Huntdown itself and hopefully Easy Trigger Games' next title will arrive on all store and platforms on day 1! I