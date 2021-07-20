Hunt: Showdown on Sale $20 on Steam

Not so much Tech News as something I wanted to share as it is a favorite of mine. I have played Hunt for well over 1K hours since it came out. It is not for those looking for a casual gaming experience. It is a brutally hardcore shooter, that now has a little bit softer non-insta-death/loss intro for new players. Crytek figured out that too many folks were rage quitting and never coming back to the game. It will piss you off, but can be extremely rewarding as well. Also now has much better player matching as well so you don't get thrown into games with much higher skill level players. Very much worth $20 while it is on sale. Crytek graphics that are beautiful and will put the best GPU to the test if you turn everything up!You can play solo, but it is a bitch to do so. You generally have six teams of two players on the map, or four teams of three, depending on if you select 3-player grouping. You head out in to the swamps of Louisiana, find clues to the boss on the map, kill the boss, collect the boss bounty, then get to an extract point and you win. It is that easy. LOL.