Hunt: Showdown on Sale $20 on Steam

Not so much Tech News as something I wanted to share as it is a favorite of mine. I have played Hunt for well over 1K hours since it came out. It is not for those looking for a casual gaming experience. It is a brutally hardcore shooter, that now has a little bit softer non-insta-death/loss intro for new players. Crytek figured out that too many folks were rage quitting and never coming back to the game. It will piss you off, but can be extremely rewarding as well. Also now has much better player matching as well so you don't get thrown into games with much higher skill level players. Very much worth $20 while it is on sale. Crytek graphics that are beautiful and will put the best GPU to the test if you turn everything up!


1626819460963.png


You can play solo, but it is a bitch to do so. You generally have six teams of two players on the map, or four teams of three, depending on if you select 3-player grouping. You head out in to the swamps of Louisiana, find clues to the boss on the map, kill the boss, collect the boss bounty, then get to an extract point and you win. It is that easy. LOL.
 
FrgMstr said:
Question. I’ve seen lots of gameplay but never looked into the game mechanics. Is it like left 4 dead where the opposing team plays mobs, or are all the mods AI?
 
Thanks for the heads up.

I have been interested in this ever since it came out, but never had the time to check it out.

I don't really have much time for multiplayer games anymore, so I have been working through my single player backlog for the last 3-4 years.

I may just pick it up so I have it if I decide to check it out when I run out of single player titles and get desperate :p
 
the game looks great. I've wanted to pick it up, but don't have a friend I want to play with. Also, it looks like they have add-on content that keeps adding to the price of the game.
 
Add on stuff if 100% cosmetic. Nothing gives you an advantage tactically in the game. Zero play to win stuff is sold. Devs have been really good about that.
 
