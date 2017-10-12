Hunt: Showdown (Crytek multiplayer supernatural survival shooter)

P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,372
set in the late 19th century Victorian era it's a 10 player PvP...every match pits 5 teams of 2 against one another with the goal of finding a targeted demon, killing and banishing it and then escaping with the bounty...Crytek envisioned this game as a spiritual successor to Darksiders...graphics are pretty impressive and gameplay looks really good...

Hunt: Showdown is coming to Early Access on Steam...Crytek plans to keep Hunt: Showdown in Early Access for at least a year, although that timeline could change depending on how things come together...the first couple of months will be dedicated to collecting data and feedback, after which "we should be able to share a more detailed development roadmap."

http://www.pcgamer.com/hunt-showdown-our-game-of-e3-2017-is-coming-to-early-access-on-steam/

12 Minutes of Hunt: Showdown Gameplay (with Developer Commentary)...

 
D

DPI

Nitpick Police
Joined
Apr 20, 2013
Messages
10,960
Jaw dropping. Look at that lighting - in a MP shooter.

Drool.
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,372
Hunt: Showdown will enter closed alpha this winter

Crytek has announced that Hunt: Showdown, its multiplayer swamp-based bounty hunting horror game, will hold closed alpha sessions for a limited number of participants this winter...the plan for Hunt: Showdown, according to Crytek, is to hold an initial closed alpha on PC with a very limited number of players...the studio will then invite more and more players as those early tests continue...once the studio is satisfied with its early tests, Hunt: Showdown will move to Steam Early Access

More details on the planned testing phases will be revealed soon on social media and the official Hunt: Showdown website, and you can register as a potential participant now...successful applicants will be randomly selected and informed by email


Hunt: Showdown is a moody, first-person multiplayer affair - blending elements of PvE and PvP - in which up to five teams of two race through thick Louisiana swampland, tracking formidable monsters...the first team to bag a match's target will claim the bounty - at which point every other team on the map will turn their sights on the victors

 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,372
the multiplayer looks phenomenal for this...my type of game...everything from the gameplay to setting, atmosphere, enemies, graphics etc look amazing...I love the Louisiana swamp setting...would have made for a great single player campaign as well
 
MavericK

MavericK

Zero Cool
Joined
Sep 2, 2004
Messages
29,355
I wonder what "permadeath" means...like, you have to start an entirely new character when some other asshole kills you? Or just for that particular hunt, or what?
 
P

Pringle

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 30, 2012
Messages
3,567
MavericK said:
I wonder what "permadeath" means...like, you have to start an entirely new character when some other asshole kills you? Or just for that particular hunt, or what?
Click to expand...
Each monster hunt is a 'match'. You die, you're dead for the 'match'.
 
Krenum

Krenum

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Apr 29, 2005
Messages
15,846
Looks cool. I just hope it doesn't end up like Evolve. Keep an eye on it I suppose.
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,372
Krenum said:
Looks cool. I just hope it doesn't end up like Evolve. Keep an eye on it I suppose.
Click to expand...
I know I'm in the minority but I had a blast with Evolve...had its issues but it was a really fun game...the asynchronous aspect was the best part...I loved playing the Monsters
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,372
Hunt: Showdown alpha testing will get underway at the end of January

Crytek announced today that the closed alpha phase will get underway on January 31...the focus of the alpha will be on testing gameplay, balance, and backend functionality, with participants chosen at random from the signup list...those lucky enough to get in will be notified via email...Crytek didn't say how many people it's after for this alpha, but if you're interested in taking part you can register at www.huntshowdown.com...

http://www.pcgamer.com/hunt-showdown-alpha-testing-will-get-underway-at-the-end-of-january/

game summary: Hunt: Showdown puts players in a sandbox environment to hunt down monsters while at the same time taking out other players...it’s a mix of both PvE and PvP...each match will handle up to ten players who hunt solo or in pairs tracking down monsters for a bounty...while out hunting, players will come across other players in the game where you can choose to kill them and steal their loot
 
M

Mchart

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 7, 2004
Messages
3,650
The game looks like it could be a blast if the early videos actually represent reality. The stealth aspect is what has been missing from many of the more recent battle royale style games. Actually being able to crawl through grass / the darkness and creep up on another group would be awesome.
 
E

evo2point0

n00b
Joined
May 18, 2016
Messages
53
This is one of my highly anticipated games this year. I hope it turns out to be a really good game.
 
G

Gabe3

2[H]4U
Joined
May 23, 2006
Messages
3,148
no key for me :(

I watched the streamers play it yesterday. looks fun but performance is bad of course. bullet speed or hit reg is really slow. if they want to keep the bullet speed very low then maybe add a bullet effect so you can see it go through the air. graphics looked pretty good and everyone probably had their settings on low.
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,372
Gabe3 said:
no key for me :(

I watched the streamers play it yesterday. looks fun but performance is bad of course. bullet speed or hit reg is really slow. if they want to keep the bullet speed very low then maybe add a bullet effect so you can see it go through the air. graphics looked pretty good and everyone probably had their settings on low.
Click to expand...
I also haven't received an alpha key...yet
 
D

DedEmbryonicCe11

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 6, 2006
Messages
1,589
Is there a MP mode where you aren't forced into PvPvE with other bounty hunters? I don't buy it for one second that the world is infested with undead and demonspawn and these guys are so worried about earning bounties they would rather kill each other to prevent them from getting that gold. With the setting shown in the videos it would be far more believable they were being paid in units of whiskey, food, medicine, etc.
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,372
gameplay sounds fantastic...optimization sounds like the biggest issue...but it's an alpha so performance issues are to be expected...visuals and sound design are getting high praise...

The PC Gamer crew wades into the undead swamps of Hunt: Showdown to see how Crytek's ambitious design and spooky setting stack up...

https://www.pcgamer.com/hunt-showdown-pc-hands-on/
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,372
I wonder if the only people getting alpha codes are content creators/streamers...I understand that they want to get publicity but they really should open it up to more people...
 
G

Gabe3

2[H]4U
Joined
May 23, 2006
Messages
3,148
I won a key today off twitter. just played my first round. fps is really bad, i was getting 30-50 at 1440p and with the motion blur its kinda difficult to enjoy. I'm use to getting 100+ in other games and with a 144hz monitor so when I play games that are running at these frames its not all fun. there are no video settings besides changing resolution and vsync. FOV also seemed low.

I was at the monster area while it was banishing and didn't see anyone and then it finished banishing and the game said I can track using my dark sight. but there was nothing in the area. maybe they were underground? anyway, hopefully some updates come out to help performance. I was hoping the game would be a little less rough since its not an internal alpha. also, getting chased by scary monsters is more scary when you're getting 30 fps lol.
 
bizzmeister

bizzmeister

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 26, 2010
Messages
1,656
Installed and now it says launch error "easy anti-cheat is not installed'


WTF? i would think it would install it automatically with the game.
 
G

Gabe3

2[H]4U
Joined
May 23, 2006
Messages
3,148
bizzmeister said:
Installed and now it says launch error "easy anti-cheat is not installed'


WTF? i would think it would install it automatically with the game.
Click to expand...
may have something to do with the servers being down. from twitter: The servers won't be coming back today. We have already been able to fix some of the major issues but there are still some important ones we need to fix and test first, so we won't be back until we are sure we can offer a good experience. We will keep you updated if we know more.

https://twitter.com/HuntShowdown
 
bizzmeister

bizzmeister

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 26, 2010
Messages
1,656
Gabe3 said:
may have something to do with the servers being down. from twitter: The servers won't be coming back today. We have already been able to fix some of the major issues but there are still some important ones we need to fix and test first, so we won't be back until we are sure we can offer a good experience. We will keep you updated if we know more.

https://twitter.com/HuntShowdown
Click to expand...

Ah, didnt see that, thanks. Ill add them on twitter too.
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,372
I got my alpha key this morning...woot!...won't be able to play till tomorrow though
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,372
bizzmeister said:
Installed and now it says launch error "easy anti-cheat is not installed'

WTF? i would think it would install it automatically with the game.
Click to expand...
I got that same error when first attempting to launch the game...a quick Google search and it was easy to fix...just go into the Local Files for the game, find the Easy Anti-Cheat folder and install...

 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,372
played a few matches and the game has a lot of potential...the star is the swampy setting...with the alpha pretty much all the graphical settings are disabled but this should look amazing on PC (no surprise since this is using CryEngine)...maps are pretty huge and the pvp aspect is pretty fun...collecting the bounty and trying to escape has some nice tension...framework is there for a great game...framework is also there for a lot of microtransactions so lets see what they decide to do
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,372
alpha gameplay is a lot of fun but also seems to lack depth at times...finding those 3 clues to narrow down the location of the monster is way too easy and fighting the monster seems easier with a co-op buddy...maybe when there are tons more players populating the maps it'll be much more strategic...as it is now the potential is there
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,372
I have an extra alpha key for anyone that wants it...first person to respond in this thread with their favorite Crytek game gets it...
 
