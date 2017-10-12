Hunt: Showdown (Crytek multiplayer supernatural survival shooter)

set in the late 19th century Victorian era it's a 10 player PvP...every match pits 5 teams of 2 against one another with the goal of finding a targeted demon, killing and banishing it and then escaping with the bounty...Crytek envisioned this game as a spiritual successor to Darksiders...graphics are pretty impressive and gameplay looks really good...
Hunt: Showdown is coming to Early Access on Steam...Crytek plans to keep Hunt: Showdown in Early Access for at least a year, although that timeline could change depending on how things come together...the first couple of months will be dedicated to collecting data and feedback, after which "we should be able to share a more detailed development roadmap."
http://www.pcgamer.com/hunt-showdown-our-game-of-e3-2017-is-coming-to-early-access-on-steam/
12 Minutes of Hunt: Showdown Gameplay (with Developer Commentary)...
