Humble Monthly Bundle - November 2019 - Review and Discussion Thread ; Humble Choice Next Month!

November Humble Monthly



Shenmue 1 and 2 ($30, Windows)

Synthetik: Legion Rising ($20, Windows)



Evergarden ($10, Win/Mac/Linux)



11-11 Memories Retold ($30, Windows)

Operator ($??, Windows, Humble Original)



***IMPORTANT*** - Humble Choice launches December 6th! Have a Monthly subscription prior, get grandfathered in as Classic status!



Humble Monthly has run successfully over the past several years, but it is about to be reborn in a new form - Humble Choice! Here's their teaser video...

and info page - https://www.humblebundle.com/monthly/classic?

Humble Choice will change up the formula a bit. Where Monthly offered a single price point of about $12 (or less by multimonth etc), with the Early Unlocks visible and the rest coming on unlock day, Choice will move to a new setup entirely with multiple price points. All games will be revealed, and depending on your price point you can choose a certain number of the selection to keep forever. The tiers have the following benefits...

Lite = $5/month - NO games from Choice, but access to the Humble Trove, Limited Humble Originals/Betas, and a 10% Discount on the Store.

Basic = $15/month - 3 Games from Choice, Access to Trove, Unlimited Humble Originals/Betas, and 10% Discount on the Store

Premium = $20/month - 9 Games from Choice, Access to Trove, Unlimited Humble Originals/betas, and 20% Discount on the Store

With Premium the closest analog (based on approx number of games per month, current discounts etc), to Monthly, that's a significant price difference. However, there's good news... the Classic plan

Classic = $What you pay now, $12/month or less! - 10 Games from Choice, Access to Trove, Unlimited Humble Originals/Betas, and 20% discount on the Store!

So long as you subscribe prior to December 6th 2019, you'll be on the Classic plan, getting more for less! You'll keep it in perpetuity so long as you don't actually cancel - you CAN "pause" your subscription if you're not feeling any of the games that month(s) just as you could with Monthly, without losing Classic status. Now that they've announced the release date, there are only a few things that we don't know yet (ie We don't know if there will be more than 10 games in the Choice selection each month), but I'm sure we'll see in due time.

December will be something of hybrid transitioning to Choice as they've already announced 3 Early Unlocks, available immediately when you lock in your subscription for December - Soul Calibur VI, Yakuza Kiwami, and My Time at Portia ! These are three relatively big name and well regarded titles, emblematic of Humble's confidence in their transition to Choice no doubt. There's the expectation that the overall value of titles on offer will go up sharply to justify the new pricing; still a good deal even for newcomers, but extra beneficial to Classic owners!