Humble Monthly Bundle - November 2019 - Review and Discussion Thread ; Humble Choice Next Month!

Note: I delayed this one because of important information on Humble Choice and the date of its launch!
***IMPORTANT*** - Humble Choice launches December 6th, 2019! More info after this month's overview ; get grandfathered in, save lots of money!
For those unaware of Humble Monthly Bundles, please see my more in-depth introduction here during my first thread from April 2017
November Early Unlocks
Call of Duty: WWII ($60, Windows) + Fear Not Pack DLC ($5) + Bravery Pack DLC ($4) - One of this month's headliners is from Activision's perennial (in)famous series Call of Duty. From 2017, this iteration takes COD back to its roots as a WWII shooter. COD came onto the scene attempting to bring the "Saving Private Ryan" and "Band of Brothers" style WWII experience to players, which spawned many competitors (ie Battlefield 1942) and a whole slew of knockoffs. The 2017 COD WWII is the first to head back to the Greatest Generation's conflict in years, having pivoted to literally Modern Warfare in recent years. While the 2018 multiplayer focused COD BlackOps 4 and the new 2019 COD Modern Warfare are more recent and hyped, COD WWII still has a community despite the (typically) high prices of COD games years after release.
COD WWII is a "full" title that offers both a single player campaign mode and various multiplayer online modes to enjoy. The Campaign is a throwback to the best hits of the Western conflict in WW2 media, such as being involved in the legendary Operation Overlord D-Day invasion or the Battle of the Bulge. In traditional COD style, a cast of characters come along or are encountered on your journey and are often part of major set-piece events. While infantry combat is a good part of the experience, there are vehicle segments and other events to mix things up, all while keeping an exciting pace. Some may notice that unlike many COD titles, finding and using health-packs rather than a "wait a little while and regen" system, change how they play, be it for the better or the worse. While it isn't the longest or the most in-depth/complex campaign in the world, those seeking a rousing "WW2 movie" experience, or a reminder of the earliest COD titles of the period rendered in modern graphical fidelity, may find enjoyment.
COD's prominence over the years has shifted from primarily its single player campaign, to its online multiplayer; as previously mentioned, not every COD title has a "proper" campaign - but every one DOES have various multiplayer experiences. With COD WWII, the focus on multiplayer falls into several options, the traditional PVP multiplayer that COD has become known for is present - multiple teams with deathmatch, capture/hold, and other traditional COD staples remain. Killstreaks unlock additional abilities for you to call down as well, such as a artillery bombardment. War Mode maps offer short, cooperative experiences including a bit of story/theme as well as sequential objectives to complete along the way. Lastly, the Nazi Zombies mode returns with cooperative struggle against undying soldiers serving the Thousand Year Reich; a popular and enjoyable horde mode with its own storyline and characters to boot.
With all the gameplay being classic COD, the series is also known for some pretty aggressive monetization and it comes to WWII as well. The progression through the various ranks and prestige levels playing online can unlock some cosmetics, but there are also opportunities to purchase things straight out, assortments of microtransactions including "loot crates" for conventional multiplayer/WarMode as well as separate Zombies crates all full of skins and a host of other things for sale. Aside from the significant in-app purchases using "COD Points" , there is also some classic DLC. Thankfully, Humble Monthly has included codes for the "COD Endowment Fear Not Pack" ($5) which has a uniform, camo pattern, weapon charms, emblems, and calling cards, and the "COD Endowment Bravery Pack" ($4) which offers a special helmet, calling card and emblem. It should be mentioned that these particular "Endowment" packs are supposedly charity focused with the funds raised going to non profits to help veterans. While those are the only two smaller DLC packs available through Steam (purchase of DLC packs a la carte may be available in game) , the major focus is on the Season Pass ($50) . The Season Pass includes 4 DLCs each expanding all elements of the game save for the campaign - more Multiplayer maps, War Mode content, and Nazi Zombies chapters , as well as some bonus content. ITs more of everything so fans will likely be interested, but between the microtransaction/lootbox monetization atop it and the steep $50 price, its a lot to ask - best to wait for a deep sale! COD WWII brings Activision's long running shooter back to the time period of its roots, but sticks very close to the CoD formula; if this is positive or negative is down to player taste/preference. Get ready to storm those beaches!
Crash Bandicoot: N'Sane Trilogy ($40, Windows) - One fad in entertainment during the 90s was the "anthropomorphic animal with attitude", with the most famous example in gaming Sonic The Hedgehog. However, Sonic's success inspired a whole host of "also rans", usually in the platformer genre. Crash Bandicoot is one of the better remembered of the era, debuting on Playstation with 3D action platforming starring the titular character, decked out in shorts, sneakers, a mischievous grin and an odd grunting approximation of speech. Several sequels (not to mention the near requisite kart-racer ) followed Crash's quest to save his home from mad scientist Dr. Neo Cortex. Originally developed by Naughty Dog (later of Uncharted fame, among other titles close to the Playstation brand), Crash Bandicoot has been remastered and introduced to a whole new generation of players - including on PC this time!
The N'Sane Trilogy includes the original "Crash Bandicoot", "Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back" and "Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped", the core platforming titles of the series. Graphically these PS1 era titles, especially 3D titles do not age particularly well, so it is nice to see the devs chose to make a proper ground-up remaster instead of simply upscaling existing textures and whatnot. The remaster decks Crash's world out in modern, colorful graphical fidelity but sticks close to the platforming mechanics that comprise the game. Though it may be controversial among some fans to discuss it as such , the Crash Bandicoot games were part of that late 90s 3D experimentation where they hadn't quite settled on the convention of things such as camera positioning. Crash games are known for the camera perspective both closely following behind crash as he walks away from the screen or more infamously is set in front allowing us to look back on him a he runs towards the screen, making for what can be a very limited field of vision for jumps, attacks, and other platforming elements. Perspective aside, the platforming itself is well rounded as Crash leaps pits and spins to bop enemies along the way ; some may feel that the mechanics are a bit dated but that is to be expected. Despite this, there is some variety generated by the devs attempting to stretch their legs with this relatively new 3D transition. Crash Bandicoot: The N'Sane Trilogy puts a modern coat of paint on titles from the dawn of 3D platforming and making it available to a new potential audience.
Spyro Reignited Trilogy ($40, Windows) - Humble brings a perfect partner for the previous title! Alongside Crash Bandicoot, Spyro the Dragon was the other "mascot" of the Playstation during the "animals with attitude" era. Unlike the sneaker-wearing anthropomorphized Bandicoot, Spyro's design was closer to the fantasy staple dragon trope (quadrupedal mobility, wings etc) , despite sharing the oversized mischevious grin as his counterpart. While Spyro would go on to be present in many other titles, including the Skylanders series of physical-digital linked collectibles, his core titles would be a trilogy of action platformers: "Spyro The Dragon", "Spyro 2: Ripto's Revenge", and "Spyro: Year of the Dragon" .
All of the above have been given a ground-up reworking graphically for the remaster, while keeping the spirit , layout, and mechanics of the original PS1 era games. Set in colorful fantasy worlds, Spyro's 3D platforming adventures were slightly more open in their scale than how Crash's games could often feel like corridor running in some levels. As Spyro traverses colorful levels and meets a lighhearted cast of characters, friend and foe alike, on his quest, the developers leverage Spyro's design to provide a different sort of adventure. While dashing from place to place and breathing fire to take down enemies are par for the course, the devs capitalized on Spyro's wings and draconic form to add the ability to fly - or at least perpetually glide - adding a new mechanic not seen in other platformers of the time. Upgraded with a graphical re-imagining, Spyro's titles are available for nostalgic players of the original and new potential fans alike!
