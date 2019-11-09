Humble Monthly Bundle - November 2019 - Review and Discussion Thread ; Humble Choice Next Month!

Note: I delayed this one because of important information on Humble Choice and the date of its launch!

***IMPORTANT*** - Humble Choice launches December 6th, 2019! More info after this month's overview ; get grandfathered in, save lots of money!
--
Tt's that time again, the next Humble Monthly Bundle is about to arrive! For those unaware of Humble Monthly Bundles, please see my more in-depth introduction here during my first thread from April 2017 - https://hardforum.com/threads/humble-monthly-april-review-and-discussion-thread.1929347 - I'll just get right into it again!

November Early Unlocks

Call of Duty: WWII ($60, Windows) + Fear Not Pack DLC ($5) + Bravery Pack DLC ($4) - One of this month's headliners is from Activision's perennial (in)famous series Call of Duty. From 2017, this iteration takes COD back to its roots as a WWII shooter. COD came onto the scene attempting to bring the "Saving Private Ryan" and "Band of Brothers" style WWII experience to players, which spawned many competitors (ie Battlefield 1942) and a whole slew of knockoffs. The 2017 COD WWII is the first to head back to the Greatest Generation's conflict in years, having pivoted to literally Modern Warfare in recent years. While the 2018 multiplayer focused COD BlackOps 4 and the new 2019 COD Modern Warfare are more recent and hyped, COD WWII still has a community despite the (typically) high prices of COD games years after release.

COD WWII is a "full" title that offers both a single player campaign mode and various multiplayer online modes to enjoy. The Campaign is a throwback to the best hits of the Western conflict in WW2 media, such as being involved in the legendary Operation Overlord D-Day invasion or the Battle of the Bulge. In traditional COD style, a cast of characters come along or are encountered on your journey and are often part of major set-piece events. While infantry combat is a good part of the experience, there are vehicle segments and other events to mix things up, all while keeping an exciting pace. Some may notice that unlike many COD titles, finding and using health-packs rather than a "wait a little while and regen" system, change how they play, be it for the better or the worse. While it isn't the longest or the most in-depth/complex campaign in the world, those seeking a rousing "WW2 movie" experience, or a reminder of the earliest COD titles of the period rendered in modern graphical fidelity, may find enjoyment.

COD's prominence over the years has shifted from primarily its single player campaign, to its online multiplayer; as previously mentioned, not every COD title has a "proper" campaign - but every one DOES have various multiplayer experiences. With COD WWII, the focus on multiplayer falls into several options, the traditional PVP multiplayer that COD has become known for is present - multiple teams with deathmatch, capture/hold, and other traditional COD staples remain. Killstreaks unlock additional abilities for you to call down as well, such as a artillery bombardment. War Mode maps offer short, cooperative experiences including a bit of story/theme as well as sequential objectives to complete along the way. Lastly, the Nazi Zombies mode returns with cooperative struggle against undying soldiers serving the Thousand Year Reich; a popular and enjoyable horde mode with its own storyline and characters to boot.

With all the gameplay being classic COD, the series is also known for some pretty aggressive monetization and it comes to WWII as well. The progression through the various ranks and prestige levels playing online can unlock some cosmetics, but there are also opportunities to purchase things straight out, assortments of microtransactions including "loot crates" for conventional multiplayer/WarMode as well as separate Zombies crates all full of skins and a host of other things for sale. Aside from the significant in-app purchases using "COD Points" , there is also some classic DLC. Thankfully, Humble Monthly has included codes for the "COD Endowment Fear Not Pack" ($5) which has a uniform, camo pattern, weapon charms, emblems, and calling cards, and the "COD Endowment Bravery Pack" ($4) which offers a special helmet, calling card and emblem. It should be mentioned that these particular "Endowment" packs are supposedly charity focused with the funds raised going to non profits to help veterans. While those are the only two smaller DLC packs available through Steam (purchase of DLC packs a la carte may be available in game) , the major focus is on the Season Pass ($50) . The Season Pass includes 4 DLCs each expanding all elements of the game save for the campaign - more Multiplayer maps, War Mode content, and Nazi Zombies chapters , as well as some bonus content. ITs more of everything so fans will likely be interested, but between the microtransaction/lootbox monetization atop it and the steep $50 price, its a lot to ask - best to wait for a deep sale! COD WWII brings Activision's long running shooter back to the time period of its roots, but sticks very close to the CoD formula; if this is positive or negative is down to player taste/preference. Get ready to storm those beaches!



Crash Bandicoot: N'Sane Trilogy ($40, Windows) - One fad in entertainment during the 90s was the "anthropomorphic animal with attitude", with the most famous example in gaming Sonic The Hedgehog. However, Sonic's success inspired a whole host of "also rans", usually in the platformer genre. Crash Bandicoot is one of the better remembered of the era, debuting on Playstation with 3D action platforming starring the titular character, decked out in shorts, sneakers, a mischievous grin and an odd grunting approximation of speech. Several sequels (not to mention the near requisite kart-racer ) followed Crash's quest to save his home from mad scientist Dr. Neo Cortex. Originally developed by Naughty Dog (later of Uncharted fame, among other titles close to the Playstation brand), Crash Bandicoot has been remastered and introduced to a whole new generation of players - including on PC this time!

The N'Sane Trilogy includes the original "Crash Bandicoot", "Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back" and "Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped", the core platforming titles of the series. Graphically these PS1 era titles, especially 3D titles do not age particularly well, so it is nice to see the devs chose to make a proper ground-up remaster instead of simply upscaling existing textures and whatnot. The remaster decks Crash's world out in modern, colorful graphical fidelity but sticks close to the platforming mechanics that comprise the game. Though it may be controversial among some fans to discuss it as such , the Crash Bandicoot games were part of that late 90s 3D experimentation where they hadn't quite settled on the convention of things such as camera positioning. Crash games are known for the camera perspective both closely following behind crash as he walks away from the screen or more infamously is set in front allowing us to look back on him a he runs towards the screen, making for what can be a very limited field of vision for jumps, attacks, and other platforming elements. Perspective aside, the platforming itself is well rounded as Crash leaps pits and spins to bop enemies along the way ; some may feel that the mechanics are a bit dated but that is to be expected. Despite this, there is some variety generated by the devs attempting to stretch their legs with this relatively new 3D transition. Crash Bandicoot: The N'Sane Trilogy puts a modern coat of paint on titles from the dawn of 3D platforming and making it available to a new potential audience.



Spyro Reignited Trilogy ($40, Windows) - Humble brings a perfect partner for the previous title! Alongside Crash Bandicoot, Spyro the Dragon was the other "mascot" of the Playstation during the "animals with attitude" era. Unlike the sneaker-wearing anthropomorphized Bandicoot, Spyro's design was closer to the fantasy staple dragon trope (quadrupedal mobility, wings etc) , despite sharing the oversized mischevious grin as his counterpart. While Spyro would go on to be present in many other titles, including the Skylanders series of physical-digital linked collectibles, his core titles would be a trilogy of action platformers: "Spyro The Dragon", "Spyro 2: Ripto's Revenge", and "Spyro: Year of the Dragon" .

All of the above have been given a ground-up reworking graphically for the remaster, while keeping the spirit , layout, and mechanics of the original PS1 era games. Set in colorful fantasy worlds, Spyro's 3D platforming adventures were slightly more open in their scale than how Crash's games could often feel like corridor running in some levels. As Spyro traverses colorful levels and meets a lighhearted cast of characters, friend and foe alike, on his quest, the developers leverage Spyro's design to provide a different sort of adventure. While dashing from place to place and breathing fire to take down enemies are par for the course, the devs capitalized on Spyro's wings and draconic form to add the ability to fly - or at least perpetually glide - adding a new mechanic not seen in other platformers of the time. Upgraded with a graphical re-imagining, Spyro's titles are available for nostalgic players of the original and new potential fans alike!

 
November Humble Monthly

Shenmue 1 and 2 ($30, Windows) - Another blast from the past this month with Shenmue 1 and 2! The Shenmue series originally debuted on the Sega Dreamcast around the turn of the millennium, introducing players to Ryo Hazuki, the jacketed protagonist of the series. The young martial artist returns to the family dojo only to witness his father being murdered by Lan Di, who makes off with the legendary Dragon Mirror relic as well. Ryo sets out to follow the path, traveling through circa 1980s Tokyo and Hong Kong, unraveling the mystery of his father's murder and bringing his killer to justice!

The Shenmue titles were some of the first modern (console style) open world adventures and pioneered a lot of features that would become commonplace in the decades to come. Exploring a 3D open world city, a full day/night cycle w/ independent NPC behavior, RPG elements and progression, investigative gameplay, available side-quests and mini-games, a mix of hand to hand combat, action set pieces, and the literal naming of the "quick time event" all came together in Shenmue. While later titles would refine and expand on the these systems, playing Shenmue today may feel it doesn't "hold up as well" because we've seen later iterations; a factor that players must weigh the legacy and significance versus the aged paradigms they were created under, no matter how revolutionary at the time.

Shenmue 1 and 2 are the complete legacy thus far (the crowdfunded Shenmue 3 is currently in development) and this release is something of a remaster itself. While not totally using completely new art assets , everything is upscaled and polished significantly, keeping the spirit of the original for a HD-era. An updated UI is available along with a few other upgraded/modernized features, such as the option for a "modern" control system as well as the "classic" one; the latter reminiscent of the early Resident Evil games and can feel clunky and vehicular. While the localized English versions are available, this remaster is the first time that the Japanese audio option (w/English text/subs etc) is available ; a much appreciated feature especially in comparison to how...lets say.... "limited in quality" English VAs tended to be in those days. Whether you're anxiously awaiting for the upcoming chapter Shenmue 3 and want a refresher, just want to enjoy a classic Asian cinematic revenge plot, or seek to see what inspired everything from the QTE to the Yakuza series, Shenmue 1 and 2 provides a remastered look into adventure gaming history


Synthetik: Legion Rising ($20, Windows) - In an alternate 1985, robot revolution! Synthetik: Legion Rising is a roguelike top-down action shooter, developed by Fire Flow Games and lauded greatly on the indie circuit. Inspired by expansive twin-stick shooters of the 90s and adding in modern roguelike mechanics and progression, it is set when the AI powered servants of global manufacturer Kaida Corp turn to homicidal revolution against their former masters. The company turns to the player, the product of a previous project to create an android with a human mind and cyborg body, in order to fight back.

Expanding beyond the limitations of older twin-stick shooters, Synthetik puts players in top-down, roguelike progression as each level filled with enemies - from individual soldiers and vehicles up to massive bosses and more . Death is permanent in roguelike style, but you can come back and what your character has unlocked/learned remains available. There are hundreds of different types of weapons, items, and support elements, for offensive, defensive, and tactical use. Each one can often be refined or upgraded , including in-level, to create a loadout to your preference. Players can now select from 8 specific classes, which have their own specialized loadouts and perks; progress in classes and their unlocks persists after death as well. Mechanically, the game uses an exciting top-down shooter system (with other elements such as stealth, depending on items you choose and particular encounters) and it plays well with controllers and PC alike, though some find headshots a little easier on the latter. Wielding one's guns and special abilities is a significant mechanic, where weapons can jam or overheat, and dealing with everything from recoil, to tactical reloading/ammo type swapping, to the aforementioned headshots make crisp, precision play the idea.

While the game can be tackled in single player mode, the developers thankfully brought online co-op to availability, as this kind of title plays very well alongside a friend. It should be mentioned that there is no local co-op as it was difficult to balance the very expansive toolset and UI that cluttered up if duplicated for multiple players on the same screen; there was also the issue of them bringing the game to consoles, last I read. However, the game is under frequent development with the "Legion Rising" being the first major expansion and other smaller updates including one just several days ago! This bodes well for continued support and expansion of the game. There is very little DLC with the sole Supporter's Pack ($5) conferring a handful of cosmetics (a dash trail, a sidearm style, special name color and icon etc) for those who wish to support the game further. Fire Flow Games have clearly shown support for the title and it is possible that clients for MacOSX and Linux may come in the future, as well. Those who want a high-energy top-down shooter with tons of customization, check out Synthetic: Legion Rising! Lock n' Load!


Evergarden ($10, Win/Mac/Linux) - Changing pace from all the high-octane action titles this month, November also includes indie puzzler, Evergarden. Developer Flippfly LLC set out to create an accessible and relaxing title, but ensuring that the mechanics and systems reveal greater depth as mastery improves. Set in a mysterious forest world, a narrative adventure is told - and entwined with - the core puzzling gamplay dynamic. With the help of creature guide Fen, players aim to restore each level's garden.

Predicated on a hex-based layout, players combine various adjacent plants in order to enhance and create valuable items, growing your garden within allotted turns. Exploring the forest hints at secrets to be found and offers varied additional puzzle types, while playing the core puzzle will convey unlockables and depth. While the puzzles themselves can be played eternally with variation thanks to procedural generation, the "adventure/story" mode of the game is also present, along with daily challenges. Support for Mac and Linux is greatly appreciated , though there is no formal DLC of which to speak. Evergarden invites the player to enjoy calming, easy to learn hard to master puzzling wrapped within a narrative adventure, offering a fine compliment to all of the hectic action in other titles this month. Oh, and the developer's upcoming title is listed as "Cats Fly Helicopters", a cute pseudo-simulation; just thought it worth mentioning as the devs left a link to it on Evergarden's page and perhaps it too will be worth checking out.


11-11 Memories Retold ($30, Windows) - We finish up November's monthly titles with this artistic, thoughtful narrative on the Great War. As history buffs may recognize the significance of the date in its title, 11-11 Memories Retold is set during World War 1, with 11-11-1918 being the final day when the armistice was signed. Taking place two years prior in 1916, the primary focus is upon the story, played through the eyes of soldiers on either side of the conflict; one Canadian, one German.

Rendered in a graphical style akin to a period oil painting and with top tier voice talent including Academy Award Winners Elijah Wood and Sebastian Koch, the game embraces the human experience of soldiers sent off to the trenches, what they were fighting for and coming home to. Though more than simply a visual novel or walking-sim, there are simple mechanics from puzzles to flying when the story requires, but gameplay mechanics are always in service of the story. At times there are choices to be made and different outcomes, including multiple endings, are present. Especially given the time of year, should you find yourself open to a historical narrative and the commonalities found in the human experience at its best and worst, 11-11 Memories Retold offers a well-made perspective.


Operator ($??, Windows, Humble Original) - This month's Original follows in the tradition of "Uplink" and "Hacknet" with a hacking-focused thriller! Corporate espionage and conspiracies abound, use the command-line interface to gather information, tap into cameras/drones, and exploit vulnerabilities along your way to discover the truth...without losing your head in the process!



--

***IMPORTANT*** - Humble Choice launches December 6th! Have a Monthly subscription prior, get grandfathered in as Classic status!

Humble Monthly has run successfully over the past several years, but it is about to be reborn in a new form - Humble Choice! Here's their teaser video...


and info page - https://www.humblebundle.com/monthly/classic?

Humble Choice will change up the formula a bit. Where Monthly offered a single price point of about $12 (or less by multimonth etc), with the Early Unlocks visible and the rest coming on unlock day, Choice will move to a new setup entirely with multiple price points. All games will be revealed, and depending on your price point you can choose a certain number of the selection to keep forever. The tiers have the following benefits...

Lite = $5/month - NO games from Choice, but access to the Humble Trove, Limited Humble Originals/Betas, and a 10% Discount on the Store.
Basic = $15/month - 3 Games from Choice, Access to Trove, Unlimited Humble Originals/Betas, and 10% Discount on the Store
Premium = $20/month - 9 Games from Choice, Access to Trove, Unlimited Humble Originals/betas, and 20% Discount on the Store

With Premium the closest analog (based on approx number of games per month, current discounts etc), to Monthly, that's a significant price difference. However, there's good news... the Classic plan

Classic = $What you pay now, $12/month or less! - 10 Games from Choice, Access to Trove, Unlimited Humble Originals/Betas, and 20% discount on the Store!

So long as you subscribe prior to December 6th 2019, you'll be on the Classic plan, getting more for less! You'll keep it in perpetuity so long as you don't actually cancel - you CAN "pause" your subscription if you're not feeling any of the games that month(s) just as you could with Monthly, without losing Classic status. Now that they've announced the release date, there are only a few things that we don't know yet (ie We don't know if there will be more than 10 games in the Choice selection each month), but I'm sure we'll see in due time.

December will be something of hybrid transitioning to Choice as they've already announced 3 Early Unlocks, available immediately when you lock in your subscription for December - Soul Calibur VI, Yakuza Kiwami, and My Time at Portia ! These are three relatively big name and well regarded titles, emblematic of Humble's confidence in their transition to Choice no doubt. There's the expectation that the overall value of titles on offer will go up sharply to justify the new pricing; still a good deal even for newcomers, but extra beneficial to Classic owners!


If you enjoyed any of this and wish to subscribe, feel free to use my Recruit-A-Friend link and discount/credit-sharing code to lock in the savings with Classic status - https://www.humblebundle.com/monthly?refc=02L8o8 . There is also another coupon that can be used for 10% off everything on Humble Store for a month, but unlike the RAF it can only be used once per month - PM if you're interested in that (note: I do not think it stacks with Humble Monthly Discounts; its a new program version after all) Don't forget you can always "pause" your subscription for a month too before the unlock day, if you don't think you'll want what's upcoming.

Any questions I'll do my best! Enjoy and see you in the Humble Choice thread for December!
 
