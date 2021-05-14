Humble Heal COVID-19 Bundle (PC Digital Download) $20 (stolen from slickdeals)

legcramp
https://www.humblebundle.com/humble-heal-covid-19-bundle
Thanks to community member 8-BitEgg for finding this deal. (slickdeals)
Note: Games activate/redeem via Steam
Includes:
- Into The Breach
- Baba Is You
- BioShock Remastered
- Euro Truck Simulator 2
- UNDERTALE
- Hyper Light Drifter
- Tooth and Tail
- The Witness
- This War of Mine
- Saints Row: The Third - The Full Package
- Titan Quest Anniversary Edition
- SUPERHOT
- Stick Fight: The Game
- Portal Knights
- Wargroove
- Brütal Legend
- Death Squared
- Crusader Kings Complete
- Pinstripe
- Teleglitch: Die More Edition
- Dwarfs!?
- Dead in Bermuda