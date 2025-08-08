[Humble Bundle] Warner Bros. Play the Legends bundle - 16 games for $12

Lateralus
More [H]uman than Human
2FA
- Joined
- Aug 7, 2004
- Messages
- 19,371
Those who aren't subscribed to the Humble email newsletter may not know about this, so I thought I'd make a quick post about it here. It's the largest bundle from them that I've seen in a while, and may appeal to some folks.
A minimum price of $12 gets you the following:
Back 4 Blood
Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition
Batman: Arkham City GOTY Edition
Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
Batman: Arkham Origins
F.E.A.R. Ultimate Shooter Edition
Gotham Knights
Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
Injustice 2 Legendary Edition
Mad Max
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor GOTY Edition
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition
Mortal Kombat XL
Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Watchmen: The End is Nigh Part 1 and 2
This works out to $0.75 per game, which is simply incredible for the quality and amount of content in some of these. Not too long ago, $12 just for the Batman games alone would've been considered a very good deal and I'd argue it still is...those games are excellent and Mad Max was an awesome surprise of a game that is loved by nearly everyone who played it, yet hardly ever seems to get a mention these days so it may be an overlooked gem. I can't speak for many of the others besides F.E.A.R. (which is legendary) but for $0.75/game I don't see how one could go wrong even if some of the others aren't the greatest.
Link to bundle
A minimum price of $12 gets you the following:
Back 4 Blood
Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition
Batman: Arkham City GOTY Edition
Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
Batman: Arkham Origins
F.E.A.R. Ultimate Shooter Edition
Gotham Knights
Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
Injustice 2 Legendary Edition
Mad Max
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor GOTY Edition
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition
Mortal Kombat XL
Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Watchmen: The End is Nigh Part 1 and 2
This works out to $0.75 per game, which is simply incredible for the quality and amount of content in some of these. Not too long ago, $12 just for the Batman games alone would've been considered a very good deal and I'd argue it still is...those games are excellent and Mad Max was an awesome surprise of a game that is loved by nearly everyone who played it, yet hardly ever seems to get a mention these days so it may be an overlooked gem. I can't speak for many of the others besides F.E.A.R. (which is legendary) but for $0.75/game I don't see how one could go wrong even if some of the others aren't the greatest.
Link to bundle