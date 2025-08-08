[Humble Bundle] Warner Bros. Play the Legends bundle - 16 games for $12

Those who aren't subscribed to the Humble email newsletter may not know about this, so I thought I'd make a quick post about it here. It's the largest bundle from them that I've seen in a while, and may appeal to some folks.A minimum price of $12 gets you the following:Back 4 BloodBatman: Arkham Asylum GOTY EditionBatman: Arkham City GOTY EditionBatman: Arkham Knight Premium EditionBatman: Arkham OriginsF.E.A.R. Ultimate Shooter EditionGotham KnightsInjustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate EditionInjustice 2 Legendary EditionMad MaxMiddle-earth: Shadow of Mordor GOTY EditionMiddle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive EditionMortal Kombat XLMortal Kombat 11: Ultimate EditionSuicide Squad: Kill the Justice LeagueWatchmen: The End is Nigh Part 1 and 2This works out to $0.75 per game, which is simply incredible for the quality and amount of content in some of these. Not too long ago, $12 just for the Batman games alone would've been considered a very good deal and I'd argue it still is...those games are excellent and Mad Max was an awesome surprise of a game that is loved by nearly everyone who played it, yet hardly ever seems to get a mention these days so it may be an overlooked gem. I can't speak for many of the others besides F.E.A.R. (which is legendary) but for $0.75/game I don't see how one could go wrong even if some of the others aren't the greatest.