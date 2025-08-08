  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
[Humble Bundle] Warner Bros. Play the Legends bundle - 16 games for $12

Those who aren't subscribed to the Humble email newsletter may not know about this, so I thought I'd make a quick post about it here. It's the largest bundle from them that I've seen in a while, and may appeal to some folks.

A minimum price of $12 gets you the following:

Back 4 Blood
Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition
Batman: Arkham City GOTY Edition
Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
Batman: Arkham Origins
F.E.A.R. Ultimate Shooter Edition
Gotham Knights
Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
Injustice 2 Legendary Edition
Mad Max
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor GOTY Edition
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition
Mortal Kombat XL
Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Watchmen: The End is Nigh Part 1 and 2

This works out to $0.75 per game, which is simply incredible for the quality and amount of content in some of these. Not too long ago, $12 just for the Batman games alone would've been considered a very good deal and I'd argue it still is...those games are excellent and Mad Max was an awesome surprise of a game that is loved by nearly everyone who played it, yet hardly ever seems to get a mention these days so it may be an overlooked gem. I can't speak for many of the others besides F.E.A.R. (which is legendary) but for $0.75/game I don't see how one could go wrong even if some of the others aren't the greatest.

Link to bundle
 
