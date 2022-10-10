Humble Bundle RPG Legends and Warhammer Vermintide Franchise

Two new bundles being offered thru Humble Bundle.
The RPG Legends Bundle includes:
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
- Neverwinter Nights: Complete Adventures
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear
- Baldur's Gate: Faces of Good and Evil
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- MythForce 25% Off Coupon
All for $20. Ends Oct. 26th. All keys redeem on Steam. RPG Legends Link
The Warhammer Vermintide Franchise includes:
- Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2
- .. plus a ton of DLC
All for $18. Ends Oct. 21st. All keys redeem on Steam. Warhammer Vermintide Franchise Link
