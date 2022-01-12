Humble Bundle monthly plan changes for 2022

They're saying Humble is "leveling up next month", starting in February.
https://blog.humblebundle.com/2022/01/11/humble-choice-is-leveling-up/
No more price tiers, everything is back to $12/month again. No set number of games each month (old was 10-12). Also there will be a Humble app for the trove drm free games downloads, humble games published only on their app and the store discount goes from 10% to 20% based on how long you've had an active subscription. If you pause or cancel the monthly plan, you go back to 10% discount rate on the store. It will take a year to get back up to 20%. Current active subscribers will keep their current 20% until they pause or cancel.
FAQ on the changes:
https://support.humblebundle.com/hc/en-us/articles/4411127626139
I think this will the end of me being a monthly subscriber in the near future.
https://blog.humblebundle.com/2022/01/11/humble-choice-is-leveling-up/
No more price tiers, everything is back to $12/month again. No set number of games each month (old was 10-12). Also there will be a Humble app for the trove drm free games downloads, humble games published only on their app and the store discount goes from 10% to 20% based on how long you've had an active subscription. If you pause or cancel the monthly plan, you go back to 10% discount rate on the store. It will take a year to get back up to 20%. Current active subscribers will keep their current 20% until they pause or cancel.
FAQ on the changes:
https://support.humblebundle.com/hc/en-us/articles/4411127626139
I think this will the end of me being a monthly subscriber in the near future.