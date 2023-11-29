Humble Bundle Choice membership - 1 year for $99

https://promo.humblebundle.com/?hmb...ice_99dollarsfor1year_promo&hmb_medium=banner
This used to be called the Humble Monthly Bundle.... basically for 8 bucks a month you get to select from a bunch of games to keep and redeem of Steam. The selection can be a little hit or miss, but it's a ton of games for $8 a month (normally $13 a month). The games are yours forever after you select them, even if you cancel or choose not to renew the subscription (unlike PS+, FU Sony!)
Deal good until 12/31, I will be picking up as soon as my gaming allowance gets back to $100.
It also gives you a store discount based on the number of months you're subscribed, starting with 10% off.
This used to be called the Humble Monthly Bundle.... basically for 8 bucks a month you get to select from a bunch of games to keep and redeem of Steam. The selection can be a little hit or miss, but it's a ton of games for $8 a month (normally $13 a month). The games are yours forever after you select them, even if you cancel or choose not to renew the subscription (unlike PS+, FU Sony!)
Deal good until 12/31, I will be picking up as soon as my gaming allowance gets back to $100.
It also gives you a store discount based on the number of months you're subscribed, starting with 10% off.