Humble Bundle Choice membership - 1 year for $99

A good thread with a good deal! I should mention that some long standing members may remember I used to do reviews of every month's titles back when it was called Monthly; maybe I should start back up again?



Since changing to Choice, they've made some changes (ie for awhile they allowed free access to the Trove of direct download games and other small extra indies, but it would later require a Client but expanded it to many Humble published games including bigger titles like Signalis and Prodeus; a great way to play them if you could go without the Steam key. Now, they're sunsetting that client and moving on, I'll have tocheck exactly how), but overall I still think that its generally worth the $12-15/month it used to cost and now this deal makes it even better. I'll have to check if I can change mine over while retaining "legacy/classic" status - anyone who was a subscriber when it was Monthly at the Choice transition got a discount and some other bonuses including the price per month so I just want to make sure that it doesn't upend that.



One of the bigger benefits is the store discount mentioned above - it starts at $10% and basically increases up to 20% once you've subscribed for a year. Now, I cannot confirm if this is the case now but it used to be that if you bought a multi-month plan like this promo, it should immediately shoot up your discount ; buy a year, get to 20% etc. These discounts STACK with most individual game sales in Humble Store, which can lead tosome of the largest discounts possible on any "legit" keysellers; note that if you're tracking with IsThere Any Deal or the like,it does not take your Choice discount into account by default, so just keep that in mind. Lots of newly released games that have a 10% or 20% discount on Humble store directly, will for you list a 28% or 36% discount when your Choice bonus is added, for instance; mouseover to see the breakdown.



Don't forget that to sign up for this promo, you need to use the HOLIDAY23 coupon code as you check out for your year of Choice!