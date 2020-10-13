Huion Pro Art, or Similar?

My daughter is a talented artist and is looking for a larger format art display. She currently uses an Ipad with pen, but the small format is limiting. I've been looking around and found great 'sales' reviews of the Huion monitors.



Anyone here got experience with these, or similar 'graphic arts displays' where she can actually draw on the screen w/ pen?



Finally - I can't find any of these in Best Buy - and I'd really like to see one in person. Do any 'brick and mortar' stores carry these?