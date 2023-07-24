Huge Memory Boost - AMD's next AGESA update's giving Ryzen 7000 fast DDR5 support

Been hearing all kinds of good things about this AGESA update (1007B), as in AMD Ryzen 7000 users can now reach mem speeds of 7200, and according to Buildzoid DDR5-8000 is even possible.

https://overclock3d.net/news/memory...pdate_s_giving_ryzen_7000_fast_ddr5_support/1


Ryzen 7000. Running DDR5-8000. On a sub 300USD 8 layer daisy chain motherboard. This new BIOS is completely insanen. I might get DDR5-8000 stable on Ryzen before I ever get it stable on intel LOL.
1690218887029.png
 
Maybe more test were achieved, but from what I saw yet to see the platform being able to use it for better performance, feel like really good news for those who bought a nice AM5 board instead of Intel because of platform longevity, if the 670-boards can run 8000 DDR-5 as long the cpu memory controller do, they could be good for years. It could have been a bit of bothersome if they would have stuck under around 6200-6400 with people running 8400 on their 8900x-x770 boards
 
MistaSparkul said:
This is great and all but what's the actual performance gain for games? Is there even any?
A bit slower I think:
formance-on-AM5-With-DDR5-6200-DDR5-7400-Memory-_1.png
formance-on-AM5-With-DDR5-6200-DDR5-7400-Memory-_2.png


It is what scaling from 4800 to 6400 predicted I htink:


well tuned 5600 often being faster than 6000.
 
CL doesn't really mean anything on Ryzen 7000 anyways. Subtimings are far more important. My 6000 kit XMP is CL 44 (64GB dual rank) and I get almost nothing bumping 44-44-44-77 to 30-32-32-30. Tightening the subtimings as far as they'll go boosts it like 15% though.
 
