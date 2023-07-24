Huge Memory Boost - AMD's next AGESA update's giving Ryzen 7000 fast DDR5 support

CAD4466HK
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2008
- Messages
- 1,954
Been hearing all kinds of good things about this AGESA update (1007B), as in AMD Ryzen 7000 users can now reach mem speeds of 7200, and according to Buildzoid DDR5-8000 is even possible.
https://overclock3d.net/news/memory...pdate_s_giving_ryzen_7000_fast_ddr5_support/1
https://overclock3d.net/news/memory...pdate_s_giving_ryzen_7000_fast_ddr5_support/1
Ryzen 7000. Running DDR5-8000. On a sub 300USD 8 layer daisy chain motherboard. This new BIOS is completely insanen. I might get DDR5-8000 stable on Ryzen before I ever get it stable on intel LOL.