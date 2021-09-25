Huawei's Meng Wangzhou leaves Canada and returns to China as US charges dropped

Delicieuxz
Meng Wangzhou believed to have left Canada after B.C. court drops extradition case
I wonder if the case being dropped will lead to the two Canadians held in China on espionage charges being released.
I also wonder if this might have any impact on tariffs against China, which have been causing inflated GPU prices.
A plane believed to be carrying Chinese tech executive Meng Wangzhou took off from the Vancouver airport on Friday, marking a new stage in a legal saga that ensnared Canada — and two of its citizens — in a dispute between the U.S. and Chinese governments.
A B.C. court decided on Friday that the extradition case against Meng would be dropped after the Huawei chief financial officer reached a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. government.
The deal with U.S. prosecutors resolved the charges against the Huawei executive.
The agreement set in motion Meng's departure from Canada after she had spent nearly three years under house arrest. The plane that departed Vancouver is an Air China charter destined for Shenzhen, the southern Chinese city where Huawei has its headquarters.
As part of her arrangement with U.S. prosecutors, Meng pleaded not guilty in a court Friday to multiple fraud charges.
The agreed statement of facts from Friday's U.S. court appearance said that Meng told a global financial institution that a company operating in Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions was a "local partner" of Huawei when in fact it was a subsidiary of Huawei.
"In entering into the deferred prosecution agreement, Meng has taken responsibility for her principal role in perpetrating a scheme to defraud a global financial institution," Acting U.S. Attorney Nicole Boeckmann said in a statement.
US Justice Department attorney David Kessler told a hearing in federal court in Brooklyn, New York that the government agreed to suspend Meng Wanzhou's prosecution until December 1, 2022, and that if she abided by conditions of the agreement, the charges would then be dropped.
He further recommended that "Ms Meng be released on a personal recognizance bond."
Meng agreed to a statement of facts in the case, in which she was accused of defrauding HSBC Bank and other banks by falsely misrepresenting links between Huawei and Skycom, an affiliate that sold telecoms equipment to Iran.
But Meng, who appeared by video transmission in the courtroom from Vancouver, maintained her "not guilty" plea in the politically-explosive case.
