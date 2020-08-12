Huawei's 24-Core 7nm Kunpeng CPU Allegedly Beats Core i9-9900K

erek
"Huawei tailors the Pangu to government and enterprise markets, meaning the system is equipped with China's homemade Unified Operating System (UOS). User expansion and customization on the Pangu is close to zero. The Kunpeng 920 3211K is soldered to the motherboard and doesn't support other graphics cards. The UOS is cemented into the PC so you can't install Windows on it either. We suspect you may be able to upgrade the memory or SSD, but that's about it.
The purported images of the Pangu show three USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port and a single 3.5mm headphone jack in the front of the case. There is also room for an optical drive. The rear of the case holds four USB Type-A ports, one Ethernet port, three 3.5mm audio jacks and a D-Sub port. IThome's report states that the Pangu comes with a 23.8-inch monitor with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 and 70% NTSC color gamut.
Pricing and the exact release date for the Pangu is unknown. The IThome reader only insinuated that the Pangu will launch soon."
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/h...tches-core-i9-9900k-in-multi-core-performance
