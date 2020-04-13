Huawei Rumored To Enter GPU Market

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
4,671
Wonder if it's at least competitive with the Intel Xe's currently lineup? Different aesthetics is welcome

"Huawei is no newcomer to the server market having already launched the Ascend 910 one of the worlds most advanced AI accelerators in August 2019. The Ascend 910 outperforms the Tesla V100 by a factor of two, and is developed on a more advanced 7 nm+ technology compared to the 12 nm Tesla V100. In January 2020 Huawei launched their next server product the Kunpeng 920 a big data CPU along with a new server lineup featuring the chip. Considering Huawei's experience and resources in the server market along with Intel's entrance the GPU server landscape is set to become very competitive."

1586826043258.png


https://www.techpowerup.com/265735/huawei-rumored-to-enter-gpu-server-market
 
