Huawei-Powered Desktop PC Tested, Eight-Core 7nm Kunpeng 920 Processor

Would you give a Huawei-powered HEDT a whirl?

  • Total voters
    1
erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
5,518
Would you give a Huawei-powered HEDT a whirl? C'mon you've already admitted to accepting the ARM-based Macs!

"According to IC Insights, China-native vendors only produce 6.1% of the country's total silicon consumption, and a recent report indicates the country will fall far short of its 2025 goals for 70% semiconductor self-sufficiency, instead only hitting one-third of its original target.


The country has invested heavily in multiple native semiconductor producers and their projects, with its multi-pronged efforts including chips like the x86 Zhaoxin KaiXian processor we recently tested. The EPYC-based Hygon Dryhana x86 processors were also developed under a joint venture with AMD that was later scuttled by the US government, and we've also seen signs that Huawei is testing a desktop PC design with AMD's Ryzen 4000 series processors. The latter shows that Huawei might also be pursuing an x86 route into the desktop PC market, albeit with non-native processors."

https://www.techpowerup.com/269454/huawei-desktop-pc-with-kunpeng-920-processor-teased-and-tested
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top