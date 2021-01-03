erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 7,552
"The person who leaked the image also suggests that the laptop will run Deepin 20 OS, a Linux distribution and will transition to HarmonyOS which is designed to have interactivity with other Huawei devices.
We can also predict that the device will use 5G as the Kirin 990 SOC features a 5G modem, and it would make sense to do so as the power efficiency the processor would offer would allow for such features.
Again, we are unsure if this will make its way to the rest of the world from its mainland confines but would like to see it play with the big boys such as the Microsoft Surface Pro X and the Apple M1 based Macs."
https://adoredtv.com/huawei-might-be-joining-in-the-arm-bandwagon/
We can also predict that the device will use 5G as the Kirin 990 SOC features a 5G modem, and it would make sense to do so as the power efficiency the processor would offer would allow for such features.
Again, we are unsure if this will make its way to the rest of the world from its mainland confines but would like to see it play with the big boys such as the Microsoft Surface Pro X and the Apple M1 based Macs."
https://adoredtv.com/huawei-might-be-joining-in-the-arm-bandwagon/