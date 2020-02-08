Huawei, China spying on everybody. Says a Russian.

Every HiSilicon chip from Huawei made for spying. Whenever it's new and may have changed to a more sophisticated way, you cannot trust anything Huawei and furthermore any Chinese company, since they all answer to the Communist Regime and Communist Party interests. Those companies as ruled by founders and inventor or investor are all fake and mostly are a copy of a western company they have spotted to replace on the world market...This is not Trump, but what a Russian, land of Putin, says:He is a security researcher, Vladislav Yarmak :This is very worrying, because China is spying on everybody they can. There are more than 3 millions people known spying everyday on us with plenty of AI computer power (thse are much larger than Google's or Amazon's), on their computers at the Chinese NSA. NSA is a joke compared to what they do. Other will do the dirty job afterwards to plot a blackmailing case against the individual spotted. European Commission and all companies in Europe are under those attacks every day, but European administrations are scared or themselves involved with chinese spies. It's come to that we have 0 trust in European and national administrations in Europe against anything regarding China. Germany is doing everything to protect China's spying on us, Europeans, if China grants German companies privileged access to Chinese market. This is settled.There is a list of the companies using those chips, but you need to look into yours since there is no rule on where to find them since Huawei may have sold it for free as long as China can spy on you.IP cameras are the most incredible things for spying, since they can spy on you and what you're doing 24/24.Vladislav Yarmak even tells you how to hack your own gadget with HiSilicon chip inside. If they are older it will work. If they are recent Hisilicon/Huawei may be using a more sophisticated way.If you have such an object, including smartphones, best thing is to throw them away. Break them so nobody will be use them again.Spying on you, and knowing everything of you and your kids, will make you vulnerable.But maybe you're a nothing to hide guy ? Really ? Maybe you're the cousin of a politician or a CEO and China could make use of that, so you'll get under their radar.