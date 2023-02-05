Hrm! Picked up reference 7900xt open box last night instead of the 7900xtx Red Devil I went in for

Took the 2 hour one way trip to Microcenter. I wanted the 7900xtx Red Devil @$1079, but when I went to go get it, there was an open box Asrock 7900xt reference card for $809. I figured at that price point the 7900xt starts to make some sense. I’d give it a go.



Messing with it last night I was able to get my highest timespy score with an under volt to 950mv and oc core to 2850 and ram to 2725. I was just pulling voltage, bumping core or ram and re running until crash. Not totally sure if it’s stable. I’m just having fun for now. Big jump in score from the 6800xt I had in there before . 16k to 22k.



I want to try some VR I’m DCS flight sim, and figure the 7900xt will be good enough until next gen hits. Sure I wanted the extra performance of the XTX, but my frugal side had me back off to the XT as I’m getting older and over $1k seems ludicrous for graphics card to me lol. Mental hurdle anyway to spend that much. I have 30 days to see if I want to keep it. If the XTX drops in price I may have to take a trip back to exchange it. But so far I’m impressed with the reference card. Seems to run fairly cool. It’s way smaller than the 6800xt I had on there(Asrock Phantom gaming oc).