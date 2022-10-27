HPE Ultrium 3280 LTO-5 Firmware

Hey all!

I picked up an LTO-5 drive at the thrift store for $40, and it (so far) seems to be in fairly great shape. The HP tape tool says the drive head life is at 96% so I don't think this drive was used much at all. However, when trying to update the firmware it looks like HP does not give it out anymore, or it needs some type of enterprise service account to download?

Guess my question is, does anyone have the following firmware for this model? Firmware: LTO_3280_I6RW_MSL-G3-Series.frm

Thanks in advance!
 
LOCO LAPTOP said:
This should be the download link for the latest firmware for it:
https://downloads.hpe.com/pub/softlib2/software1/sc-windows/p368283668/v124587/cp031432.exe

EDIT: If that's not it, please provide me with the download page for the correct one.
Best I can tell, the firmware is in this download. It's a tape library that is...in rough shape, but the drive itself is in good shape.
https://support.hpe.com/connect/s/s..._US&softwareId=MTX_f5a56567a3f2412aafaa46d6f4

It's the LTO_3280_I6RW_MSL-G3-Series.frm one I was trying to get.
 
