HPE Ultrium 3280 LTO-5 Firmware

Hey all!



I picked up an LTO-5 drive at the thrift store for $40, and it (so far) seems to be in fairly great shape. The HP tape tool says the drive head life is at 96% so I don't think this drive was used much at all. However, when trying to update the firmware it looks like HP does not give it out anymore, or it needs some type of enterprise service account to download?



Guess my question is, does anyone have the following firmware for this model? Firmware: LTO_3280_I6RW_MSL-G3-Series.frm



Thanks in advance!