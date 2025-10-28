HPE to Build "Mission" and "Vision" Supercomputers Featuring NVIDIA Vera Rubin

erek
“"Mission and Vision represent a significant investment in our laboratory's future," said Thom Mason, director of Los Alamos National Laboratory. "These systems will not only support critical national security missions but also empower researchers with the tools needed to advance AI and tackle global challenges. These new systems will enable us to push the boundaries of what's possible in computational science."
Both systems will feature the newly announced HPE Cray Supercomputing GX5000, NVIDIA Vera Rubin GPUs and NVIDIA Quantum-X800 InfiniBand networking. Purpose-built for exascale computing in the AI era, HPE Cray Supercomputing GX5000 delivers multi-tenant capabilities to streamline research output and offers powerful compute with 25 percent more density1 as compared to its predecessor. The new HPE-built architecture accommodates open source server blade designs created by the Open Compute Project (OCP), providing LANL with increased flexibility."These new systems will enable us to push the boundaries of what's possible in computational science."—Thom Mason, Director of Los Alamos National Laboratory
