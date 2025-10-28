  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
HPE to Build "Mission" and "Vision" Supercomputers Featuring NVIDIA Vera Rubin

“"Mission and Vision represent a significant investment in our laboratory's future," said Thom Mason, director of Los Alamos National Laboratory. "These systems will not only support critical national security missions but also empower researchers with the tools needed to advance AI and tackle global challenges. These new systems will enable us to push the boundaries of what's possible in computational science."
Both systems will feature the newly announced HPE Cray Supercomputing GX5000, NVIDIA Vera Rubin GPUs and NVIDIA Quantum-X800 InfiniBand networking. Purpose-built for exascale computing in the AI era, HPE Cray Supercomputing GX5000 delivers multi-tenant capabilities to streamline research output and offers powerful compute with 25 percent more density1 as compared to its predecessor. The new HPE-built architecture accommodates open source server blade designs created by the Open Compute Project (OCP), providing LANL with increased flexibility.

"Los Alamos has long advanced the frontier of scientific discovery," said Ian Buck, vice president of hyperscale and high-performance computing at NVIDIA. "With Mission and Vision, powered by NVIDIA accelerated computing and AI, Los Alamos will push the boundaries of simulation and generative intelligence—advancing science and pioneering the next era of high-performance research for the nation."

The unveiling of Mission and Vision will coincide with NVIDIA GTC DC, where officials from the U.S. DOE, NNSA, LANL, HPE, and NVIDIA will discuss the systems' capabilities and the opportunity to radically advance critical scientific and security initiatives.”

