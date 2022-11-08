HPE StoreEver LTO-8 Ultrium 30750 External Tape Drive Firmware help

10Gtek® External SAS/SATA RAID Controller PCI Express Host Bus Adapter for LSI 9200-8E, LSI SAS2008 Chip, 8-Port 6Gb/s - plan was to just have a SFF-8088 cable going from this interface card to the tape drive without issue.​

Hello everyone,I picked up a 'HPE StoreEver LTO-8 Ultrium 30750 External Tape Drive' that was faulty from work. They had put it in the e-waste pile but I sent away to get repaired. The repair costs were a lot but far cheaper than buying the drive brand new. Of course, like many folks out there from what I gather, I had no idea you didn't get support from HP if you didn't have a support contract. I'm kind of hoping running a firmware upgrade will help me resolve a problem.My only issue with the drive is I'm only able to write at 100MB per second using both HP and Quantum tapes. This isn't the end of the world but I believe writing tapes at under 109MB per second isn't good for the drive as it has to start and stop?My setup is as follows:The hard drive is mounted internally and I get about 250MB per sec.I've tried using a SFF-8088 to SFF-8482 cable to mount my hard drive outside of my case on the above interface card, I get the full read and write speed on the drive (around 220MB per sec write) so suggests the interface card not the bottleneck. Unless there's something I'm overlooking about interface cards? The one I bought cost the equivalent of $150 USD.SFF-8088 to SF-8088 cable - I've tried 1.5m and 1m length but doesn't make any difference to the speed.I'm using Debian to write the tapes using the following commands:1. Insert tape.2. Make sure it's rewound to the start: mt -f /dev/st0 rewind3. Check status of tape: mt -f /dev/nst0 status. It should be file number = 0 (see this as track 0) and is at the start.4. Write chosen directory to tape with: tar cf /dev/nst0 /media/stuff_to_back_up/Again, the above works absolutely fine but takes about three days! I copied 12TB of data back from the tape to another 12TB hard drive and did a file compare using diff command and there was no problem at all.I put Windows 10 on and used a program called 'HPE Library and Tape Tools'. It tells me my current firmware is: K4K1/Standalone and there's a new version of the firmware. I ran the LTO Drive Assessment Test and it passed (I did notice the drive was spinning quicker using this).Any help at all with this really would be appreciated