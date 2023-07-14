HPC market squeezed by insufficient GPUs due to explosion of AI demand

Yes and no. The issue is that there is no more fab capacity to be had on TSMC 5nm right now, it is 100% booked. So basically you gots the amount of wafers you gots if you are nVidia. If they want to increase the production of the enterprise cards, the only way to do that is to have wafers be those instead of the consumer cards. They can't just make more. So it can have a knock-on effect to consumers. If we were in a situation where there's more fab capacity, one we will hopefully be in in a few years, then ya, nVidia just makes more enterprise cards and everyone is happy. Right now though, they have to choose what to do with the wafers they have and it wouldn't surprise me to see enterprise get priority since they make more per card on that.



This is confined mostly to NV land though, as they are the only ones that get used for this stuff. AMD is just not a player in the GPGPU market hardly at all.