HPC market squeezed by insufficient GPUs due to explosion of AI demand

GPUs are not necessary, but often desirable for many HPC applications. The concern for many HPC on-site procurements and/or Cloud scenarios is the availability (shortage) of GPUs across the board due to the huge demands of the exploding generative AI industry.
Inflection AI, a company that is developing a “personal AI” chatbot called “Pi.” To achieve this goal, the company has built a supercomputer equipped with 22,000 NVIDIA H100 GPUs . To provide some context, Frontier, the number one system on the June-23 TOP500 list contains 37,632 GPUs.
The Inflection AI situation is not unique. Two additional data points as reported by SemiAnalysis support the same trend.
“Even OpenAI can’t get enough GPUs, and this is severely bottlenecking its near-term roadmap. OpenAI cannot deploy its multi-modal models due to GPU shortages.“
“For example, Bytedance, the Chinese company behind Tik Tok is supposedly ordering over $1B worth of A800/H800s from Nvidia.“
https://www.hpcwire.com/2023/07/13/the-great-gpu-squeeze-is-upon-us/
