HPC market squeezed by insufficient GPUs due to explosion of AI demand

GPUs are not necessary, but often desirable for many HPC applications. The concern for many HPC on-site procurements and/or Cloud scenarios is the availability (shortage) of GPUs across the board due to the huge demands of the exploding generative AI industry.


Inflection AI, a company that is developing a “personal AI” chatbot called “Pi.” To achieve this goal, the company has built a supercomputer equipped with 22,000 NVIDIA H100 GPUs . To provide some context, Frontier, the number one system on the June-23 TOP500 list contains 37,632 GPUs.

The Inflection AI situation is not unique. Two additional data points as reported by SemiAnalysis support the same trend.

Even OpenAI can’t get enough GPUs, and this is severely bottlenecking its near-term roadmap. OpenAI cannot deploy its multi-modal models due to GPU shortages.

For example, Bytedance, the Chinese company behind Tik Tok is supposedly ordering over $1B worth of A800/H800s from Nvidia.


https://www.hpcwire.com/2023/07/13/the-great-gpu-squeeze-is-upon-us/
 
I can't imagine a lot of Faze Clan Bros are buying up pallets of new GPU's to train-up the efficiency of their BLINK camera networks..........so the consumer is probably safe as far as onesey-twosey card availability is concerned....
 
Unlike the crypto demand AI demand can be allocated and planned for.
The AI companies aren’t bothering with trying to make the consumer cards work for them, Nvidia hobbled them all with limited memory and a complete lack of NVLink capabilities it’s more trouble than it’s worth and the likelihood of anybody creating a viable revenue stream from them is small at best.
The consumer cards were produced in huge volume, they exist, and demand isn’t going up. There might not be more coming down the pipe for a while but unless demand spikes that’s not an issue.
I swear Nvidia was smart and planned this to some degree. The consumer cards are built and priced specifically to keep demand low and prices high. Not so high as they are unreasonable but high enough that scalpers have 0 room to swoop in and make it worse.
You better believe that during the pandemic investors were beating Jensen with a rubber hose over their pricing, as far as they were concerned the fact the GPUs moved at 2-3x MSRP meant they were too cheap to begin with.
This is just going to be a bad few years for PC gamers who want to push things.
 
Lakados said:
This is just going to be a bad few years for PC gamers who want to push things.
As a PC gamer, things are pretty good now. Not as good as it should be, but I believe it only gets better. If you want a $200 graphics card then a brand new Intel A750 is what you want. For $175 you can get an AMD RX 6600. Want something with more grunt then a RTX 3060 12GB is $270. AMD has the 6700 for $280. Even Intel has an attractive GPU with the A770 16GB for $320. Most gamers are probably in this price range and will find pretty good solutions. Tell me how much you have to spend on a GPU and I'll tell you how fast you can go. Whatever is going on in the AI or HPC world has no direct effect on PC gamers. Might have an indirect effect but I haven't seen it yet.
 
DukenukemX said:
GPU prices are going up? Hold up, let me check. False alarm, the RTX 4060 Ti is $380 on Amazon. Better check the RX 7600. Oh good, it's also under valued at $260. This is all speculation with no real proof. Gaming GPU prices are still declining. Online articles are starting rumors about GPU prices going up when the opposite is happening.
What would a 4060Ti or RX7600 has to do with the HPC market ? Where does the article remotly talk about gaming GPU ?

HPC Gpu shortage and price hike is a thing:
https://www.ebay.com/sch/i.html?_from=R40&_nkw=NVIDIA+Tesla+A100+&_sacat=0&rt=nc&LH_Complete=1

Used 80gb A100 are going for the price of nice little used car right now, H100 for the price of nice new car.

New are reaching ridiculous price:
https://www.amazon.com/Nvidia-Memory-Graphics-Ampere-Architecture/dp/B0BS56B54P ($14,779)
https://www.cdw.com/product/pny-nvidia-a100-80gb-pcie-gen-4-graphic-card/7065275 ($16,929.99)

Many goes for more than they did when new before the H100 release
 
Last edited:
LukeTbk said:
What would a 4060Ti or RX7600 has to do with the HPC market ? Where does the article remotly talk about gaming GPU ?
It doesn't. It does mention Voodoo and Matrox, because everyone remembers those graphic cards used in HPC work loads. The article is mostly click bait. Are workstation class GPU's expensive? Yes.

HPC Gpu shortage and price hike is a think:
https://www.ebay.com/sch/i.html?_from=R40&_nkw=NVIDIA+Tesla+A100+&_sacat=0&rt=nc&LH_Complete=1

Used 80gb A100 are going for the price of nice little used car right now, H100 for the price of nice new car.

New are reaching ridiculous price:
https://www.amazon.com/Nvidia-Memory-Graphics-Ampere-Architecture/dp/B0BS56B54P ($14,779)
https://www.cdw.com/product/pny-nvidia-a100-80gb-pcie-gen-4-graphic-card/7065275 ($16,929.99)

Many goes for more than they did when new before the H100 release
What's funny is the limited VRAM and 128-bit bus is probably why nobody is considering using any gaming GPU's.
 
HeadRusch said:
I can't imagine a lot of Faze Clan Bros are buying up pallets of new GPU's to train-up the efficiency of their BLINK camera networks..........so the consumer is probably safe as far as onesey-twosey card availability is concerned....
Yes and no. The issue is that there is no more fab capacity to be had on TSMC 5nm right now, it is 100% booked. So basically you gots the amount of wafers you gots if you are nVidia. If they want to increase the production of the enterprise cards, the only way to do that is to have wafers be those instead of the consumer cards. They can't just make more. So it can have a knock-on effect to consumers. If we were in a situation where there's more fab capacity, one we will hopefully be in in a few years, then ya, nVidia just makes more enterprise cards and everyone is happy. Right now though, they have to choose what to do with the wafers they have and it wouldn't surprise me to see enterprise get priority since they make more per card on that.

This is confined mostly to NV land though, as they are the only ones that get used for this stuff. AMD is just not a player in the GPGPU market hardly at all.
 
DukenukemX said:
It doesn't. It does mention Voodoo and Matrox, because everyone remembers those graphic cards used in HPC work loads. The article is mostly click bait. Are workstation class GPU's expensive? Yes.
It mention voodoo,matrox, nvidia or ati to explain to the reader he is not talking about that;
Remember when a GPU was a small fan-less video card with names like Voodoo, Matrox, Nvidia, or ATI? This simple addition gave your PC a new world of responsive 2D and 3D graphics. If someone were to tell you that eventually future versions of GPUs would be used as high-performance tools for HPC, Crypto, and Generative AI. I suspect the reply would be something like “What is Crypto and Generative AI?”

In a publication called hpcwire for an professional audience.
 
DukenukemX said:
As a PC gamer, things are pretty good now. Not as good as it should be, but I believe it only gets better. If you want a $200 graphics card then a brand new Intel A750 is what you want. For $175 you can get an AMD RX 6600. Want something with more grunt then a RTX 3060 12GB is $270. AMD has the 6700 for $280. Even Intel has an attractive GPU with the A770 16GB for $320. Most gamers are probably in this price range and will find pretty good solutions. Tell me how much you have to spend on a GPU and I'll tell you how fast you can go. Whatever is going on in the AI or HPC world has no direct effect on PC gamers. Might have an indirect effect but I haven't seen it yet.
Never been a better time for a solid 1080p performer, but start wandering upwards of that and it gets pricy fast.
 
Lakados said:
Never been a better time for a solid 1080p performer, but start wandering upwards of that and it gets pricy fast.
I think till 5nm drops in price (probably another 2 years out), the prices are not returning to "normal"

Marees said:
In case anyone has been holding out for an affordable 1080p ultra / 1440p medium / 4K low card

👇

PowerColor Fighter AMD Radeon RX 6800 Gaming Graphics card with 16GB GDDR6 is available for $440 in NewEgg​

Marees said:
I think till 5nm drops in price (probably another 2 years out), the prices are not returning to "normal"
Yeah and the AIB's have a huge quantity of memory they have purchased at hugely inflated prices, Memory may have crashed in terms of pricing but they already paid the stupid high prices, so until that is off their books it's not helping anything.
And funny how TSMC price drops look to happen in and around the time that Samsung and Intel are expected to have a competitive fab line up and running... And those price drops are looking to bring it back to the point where it was when it was the newest most expensive line to choose from, TSMC is making bank off that node, because everybody needs it.
 
Sycraft said:
Yes and no. The issue is that there is no more fab capacity to be had on TSMC 5nm right now, it is 100% booked. So basically you gots the amount of wafers you gots if you are nVidia. If they want to increase the production of the enterprise cards, the only way to do that is to have wafers be those instead of the consumer cards. They can't just make more. So it can have a knock-on effect to consumers. If we were in a situation where there's more fab capacity, one we will hopefully be in in a few years, then ya, nVidia just makes more enterprise cards and everyone is happy. Right now though, they have to choose what to do with the wafers they have and it wouldn't surprise me to see enterprise get priority since they make more per card on that.

This is confined mostly to NV land though, as they are the only ones that get used for this stuff. AMD is just not a player in the GPGPU market hardly at all.
Fair Points, I just don't think we'll see the kind of shortages and price-spikes we saw a few years ago unless Nvidia pulls the big-dick-waving move and says "Gaming is no longer our focus, selling AI chips is....gamers don't want to spend $2000 on a GPU? Screw Them". I don't know how Nvidia makes their money so who knows?
 
HeadRusch said:
Fair Points, I just don't think we'll see the kind of shortages and price-spikes we saw a few years ago unless Nvidia pulls the big-dick-waving move and says "Gaming is no longer our focus, selling AI chips is....gamers don't want to spend $2000 on a GPU? Screw Them". I don't know how Nvidia makes their money so who knows?
Thankfully, it's only $1600. Whew.... marked safe from over paying for consumer GPUs.
 
Fed govt needs to reign in this AI bull-s.

This is getting to become an existential threat. There is literally zero oversight.
 
US can't reign it in in places they don't control, and can't let their enemies create better AI than them.

We got ourselves an arms race.
 
Yes that is why it's existential. My idea is just by slowing down one sector you slow the whole thing but inevitably humanity is going to self implode from AI arriving at singularity.
 
