HP x27q 1440p 165hz IPS monitor question / review

Hi. This monitor looks to be pretty new, not a lot of info or reviews on the web and no other info besides the official info on HP page.

Some of the most important specs:



-IPS panel. Brand?

-1440p (2560 x 1440) resolution.

-165hz (native?) refresh rate.

-400 Nit Brightness w/ 99% Color Gamut.

-DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.0.

-Freesync Premium. GSYNC compatible?



Just purchased one new to a guy that got one bundled.

Any one that is currently using this monitor knows if it has GSync compatibility?

Any other opinions about it?