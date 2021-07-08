HP x27q 1440p 165hz IPS monitor question / review

FedericoUY

FedericoUY

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 2, 2016
Messages
137
Hi. This monitor looks to be pretty new, not a lot of info or reviews on the web and no other info besides the official info on HP page.
Some of the most important specs:

-IPS panel. Brand?
-1440p (2560 x 1440) resolution.
-165hz (native?) refresh rate.
-400 Nit Brightness w/ 99% Color Gamut.
-DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.0.
-Freesync Premium. GSYNC compatible?

Just purchased one new to a guy that got one bundled.
Any one that is currently using this monitor knows if it has GSync compatibility?
Any other opinions about it?
 
