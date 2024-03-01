HP wants more of your money

I used to repair printers back in the 1990's and early 2000's. I've got news for you, most printers were crap back in those days. Inkjet printers were certainly much better than they are today, but they were still garbage. It's a garbage technology. It's only benefit is that its cheap. The reason why inkjets were more reliable back then was that the print nozzles were much larger than they are on modern printers. They are harder to clog and you can subject them to a few test prints and often clear them. On these super small DPI inkjets, the smallest dried drop of ink results in the print head being effectively trashed. You used to be able to clean print heads with larger nozzles more easily too. You just can't do that with these higher resolution ones.



This is why I always liked HP printers back in the day. The quality of all of them has declined over the years but at least when you buy a new ink cartridge, you replace the part that's most likely to fail. The print head. They have the same philosophy with their laser printers as the photosensitive drum is probably the most common thing to fail in most printers. HP includes it in the toner cartridge. So when a cartridge gets replaced you get a new one every time. Their fusors are modular. No one else gives you a modular fusor. It too fails eventually. In fact, its a consumable part.



Inkjet type systems are the worst for people who print infrequently. At least with the HP printers, you get a new print head every time. Though there are others that sell print heads separately, the cost is much higher. Epson for example doesn't sell them to end users at all.



I have a Samsung laser printer I paid like $200 for. It's nearly 10 years old now. I print once or twice a year. I have no real investment in it if it shits the bed and I'm still on my original toner cartridge.