HP wants more of your money

"HP wants you to pay up to $36/month to rent a printer that it monitors"
https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/202...-36-month-to-rent-a-printer-that-it-monitors/
They'll rent you a printer and ink, starting at $6 for 20 pages a month. This is like old-school cell phone contracts, with a 2-year minimum and an early termination fee. Your printer has to be connected to the internet all the time so they can monitor it.
HP launched a subscription service today that rents people a printer, allots them a specific amount of printed pages, and sends them ink for a monthly fee. HP is framing its service as a way to simplify printing for families and small businesses, but the deal also comes with monitoring and a years-long commitment.
Prices range from $6.99 per month for a plan that includes an HP Envy printer (the current model is the 6020e) and 20 printed pages. The priciest plan includes an HP OfficeJet Pro rental and 700 printed pages for $35.99 per month.
HP says it will provide subscribers with ink deliveries when they're running low and 24/7 support via phone or chat (although it's dubious how much you want to rely on HP support). Support doesn't include on or offsite repairs or part replacements. The subscription's terms of service (TOS) note that the service doesn't cover damage or failure caused by, unsurprisingly, "use of non-HP media supplies and other products" or if you use your printer more than what your plan calls for.