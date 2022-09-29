HP Victus gaming PC: $530: i3 12100, gtx1650

Modred189
Can't Read the OP
- Joined
- May 24, 2006
- Messages
- 15,714
Best Buy:
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/hp-vic...512gb-ssd-mica-silver/6504334.p?skuId=6504334
Won't win any awards, but $530 for an entry level quite-capable 1080p machine is nothing to sneeze at. Reviews have really reflected well on the little Core i3 as well. Maybe upgrade the ram for cheap to dual channel?
Can't build it for anything close.
