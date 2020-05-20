HP Switching Power Supply Repair Part 1: How it works

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
Impressive bit of information! in my humble opinion
"Here is another full debug of a not-so-vintage switching power supply from hell. Highly frustrating, yet highly instructive. It comes from a valuable HP 85645A tracker, well worth trying hard to repair it. In this first episode, we reverse engineer it, explain how a switcher works, and survey the initial debug and failed components. Conclusion: it's nothing simple, and we must prepare the first in-depth debug step. There is a lot of info in this video, so I used the chapter feature to help you to jump to relevant sections: 0:00 Intro: what it is, how it failed 3:20 Reverse engineering method 4:56 Block diagram and principle of operation 7:43 Rectifier explanation 8:51 Buck converter explanation 11:24 DC-DC converter explanation 12:29 Conclusion: planning for the first debug step "
