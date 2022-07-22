HP Slimline s5000 504966-001 P/S not powering on

I have an HP s5000 series Slimline desktop with P/S 504966-001 (https://www.amazon.com/Genuine-Original-HP-TFX0220D5WA-504966-001/dp/B00BJ1PIVK)
It is not powering on when I press the power button on the case (P/S fan not spinning but power LED is always green).
I unplugged it and tested it with a P/S tester. The P/S powers up instantly with the exception that the -5V is not on, which I think is not used. I connect just the 24-pin P/S and 4-pin CPU to motherboard (no disks). Same result. Not powering on.
I swapped out the HP P/S with a temp P/S. And now the desktop will power on when I press the power switch. So the switch circuit is not faulty. What could be the problem?
I guess the P/S is faulty but I am curious why it didn't powering on at all.
It is not powering on when I press the power button on the case (P/S fan not spinning but power LED is always green).
I unplugged it and tested it with a P/S tester. The P/S powers up instantly with the exception that the -5V is not on, which I think is not used. I connect just the 24-pin P/S and 4-pin CPU to motherboard (no disks). Same result. Not powering on.
I swapped out the HP P/S with a temp P/S. And now the desktop will power on when I press the power switch. So the switch circuit is not faulty. What could be the problem?
I guess the P/S is faulty but I am curious why it didn't powering on at all.