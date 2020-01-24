HP SFP to CX4

Ok so I have a 10gb network with all Connectx-1 and Connectx-2 cards that have the CX4 plug. They work great. I am getting 10gb in Windows 10, Server 2019 and even ESXI. FreeNAS does too if I run 11.1u7 - anything newer and it doesn't see the card.

anywho…

I also run an HPE OfficeConnect 1820 24G Switch that has an SFP port. I run 2 separate networks.. 1 @ 1gb and 1 @ 10gb...

I would love to just have all machines on the 10gb be seen onto the 1gb network. How could I achieve this?

Can I get a cable, SFP to CX4 and connect one of the six ports of the CX4 to the other switch's SFP with this cable?

I want to find a cheaper cable as I don't want to drop $50... but if I had too I would but want to make sure it will work.

HPE OfficeConnect 1820 24G Switch J9980A

• 24 RJ-45 autosensing 10/100/1000 ports

• 2 SFP 100/1000 Mbps ports (min=0 \ max=2 SFP Transceivers)

HP 6400-6XG cl Switch (J8433A)

6 CX4 10 GbE ports (IEEE 802.3ak Type 10 Gbase-CX4)





Duplex: full Only





1RS-232C DB-9 console port





Supports a maximum of 8 10 GbE ports

I also have a Dell PowerConnect 2724 and it states..

The PowerConnect 2724 switch supports 24 GbE copper ports and has two SFP combo ports

(1000BASE-SX or 1000BASE-LX).

any help greatly appreciated on this...