HP SFP to CX4

Discussion in 'Networking & Security' started by TeleFragger, Jan 24, 2020 at 11:16 AM.

    TeleFragger

    Ok so I have a 10gb network with all Connectx-1 and Connectx-2 cards that have the CX4 plug. They work great. I am getting 10gb in Windows 10, Server 2019 and even ESXI. FreeNAS does too if I run 11.1u7 - anything newer and it doesn't see the card.

    anywho…
    I also run an HPE OfficeConnect 1820 24G Switch that has an SFP port. I run 2 separate networks.. 1 @ 1gb and 1 @ 10gb...

    I would love to just have all machines on the 10gb be seen onto the 1gb network. How could I achieve this?

    Can I get a cable, SFP to CX4 and connect one of the six ports of the CX4 to the other switch's SFP with this cable?

    http://www.elpeus.com/cx4-cables/cx4-to-sfp-cables/1m-cx4-latch-to-sfp-cable/


    I want to find a cheaper cable as I don't want to drop $50... but if I had too I would but want to make sure it will work.

    HPE OfficeConnect 1820 24G Switch J9980A
    • 24 RJ-45 autosensing 10/100/1000 ports
    • 2 SFP 100/1000 Mbps ports (min=0 \ max=2 SFP Transceivers)

    HP 6400-6XG cl Switch (J8433A)
    • 6 CX4 10 GbE ports (IEEE 802.3ak Type 10 Gbase-CX4)

    • Duplex: full Only

    • 1RS-232C DB-9 console port

    • Supports a maximum of 8 10 GbE ports
    I also have a Dell PowerConnect 2724 and it states..
    The PowerConnect 2724 switch supports 24 GbE copper ports and has two SFP combo ports
    (1000BASE-SX or 1000BASE-LX).


    any help greatly appreciated on this...
     
    IdiotInCharge

    Cheap 1Gbit transceivers and a short optical cable?
     
