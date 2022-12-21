HP Proliant DL360-Gen10 as a TrueNAS server?

Hi everyone, Happy Holidays to all!!! So I recently retired our "old" fileserver which was our VM machine. It is an HP Proliant DL360 G10 with Dual Intel Xeon Gold 5115 CPUs (20 cores/40 threads), 64GB of RAM, dual 750W PSUs. It only had 2 250GB 10k HDDs. I decided to go to eBay and purchase 8/1.2TB HDDs for $255 and will run them in a raid array obviously. However, this isn't going to be a windows box. It'll be running TrueNAS Scale. For the OS, I would like to have a separate SSD. I have attached pics with this post. It has 2 PCIe slots and a 64 bit slot on it. In one of the pics below, you will see where it says "PORT 1" and "PORT 2" These look like M,2 slots but I am not so sure. There is also an internal SATA slot just above "PORT 3" covered by the blue ribbon.



I need to figure out the proper setup for the TrueNAS disk array. DO I need a cache drive? Can I utilize one of those "PORT" slots as a cache drive? ANy help appreciated.