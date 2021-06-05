HP Prebuilt - Ryzen 5300G (or 5600G) w/ Vega 8 APU + RTX 3060 (One for $798 or two for $1655'sh)

Saw this on reddit so copying and pasting most of it here.

$1,019.99 - $100 (Instant Savings) - $46 (5% HP21MD5) - $75.92 (BeFrugal Cash Back) = $798.07

For an EXTRA 5% off on multiple systems... use " 10GAMER2021 " instead of " HP21MD5 "
  1. Visit HP through BeFrugal (Need account, addon shouldn't be needed) to earn 10% cash back on the first $300 and 8% on the rest = $30 + $45.92 = $75.92. Bonus new users also get $10 from the start really making this $788.07 + tax
  2. Purchase this HP PC and upgrade the graphics card to the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3060. $100 automatically deducted
  3. Apply coupon code HP21MD5 at checkout for 5% more off to save $46
  4. Check out and wait for BeFrugal to send cash back.
Full specs for this price:
  • Windows 10 Home
  • AMD Ryzen™ 3 5300G (4.0 GHz up to 4.2 GHz, 8 MB L3 cache, 4 cores)
  • 8 GB DDR4-3200 SDRAM (2 x 4 GB)
  • (Probably terrible) 256 SSD storage
  • NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3060 (12 GB GDDR6 dedicated)
  • Shadow black front bezel, Acid Green Chrome logo with 400W Power supply
  • Realtek Canary WiFi Adapter ac 2x2 +Bluetooth 5 M.2 2230 PCI-e+USB WW with 2 Antennas
  • Probably some trash proprietary mobo so who knows if the PSU or RAM can be upgraded easily and it probably won't fit in other cases
  • Office 365 1 year trial and a trash mouse and keyboard and having to uninstall McAfee
 
The Ryzen 5 5600G can be added for another $100 to get two more cores (6-cores) and a few more CU shaders on the Vega 8 I believe.... new APUs but you can find some benchmarks already on YouTube... the APU itself is pretty decent for 1080p gaming on low/medium/high settings depending on the games. Oh plus you get a RTX 3060 out of it to "game" on :ROFLMAO:
 
