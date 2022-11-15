HP Photosmart C4250 All in One "Not Working At All"

3WAYsplit
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Sep 26, 2001
- Messages
- 1,253
HP Photosmart C4250 All in One printer
I last used this printer to scan a few papers. It was working fine then.
A couple days ago I noticed that the printer was on, and I never turned it on. It appeared to turn itself on for no reason. I'd have to turn it off, but I'd need to unplug it/ and replug to do it.
So this is a mystery to me. Now it's still doing this, but I can't turn it off.
I tried restarting, removing & reinstalling drivers, etc. Nothing works.
The on button is lit, but doesn't do anything. See pic for details:
https://freeimage.host/i/H9K5P49
Please help me get this fixed. I've never had this kind of trouble before.
