HP Photosmart C4250 All in One "Not Working At All"

I last used this printer to scan a few papers. It was working fine then.A couple days ago I noticed that the printer was on, and I never turned it on. It appeared to turn itself on for no reason. I'd have to turn it off, but I'd need to unplug it/ and replug to do it.So this is a mystery to me. Now it's still doing this, but I can't turn it off.I tried restarting, removing & reinstalling drivers, etc. Nothing works.The on button is lit, but doesn't do anything. See pic for details:Please help me get this fixed. I've never had this kind of trouble before.