HP omen 16 laptop won't let me select nv gpu optimus

I have the white hp omen 16 laptop with a 3070. My external monitor is connected to the mini display port port on the laptop. Its gysync monitor using display port. My nv control panel is telling me it won't switch display modes from optimus to nv gpu because an external monitor is connected. My omen software mux switch is in laptop display mode and won't allow me to select nv gpu. Brings me back to the drivers stating the ext monitor bs. Since when does Optimus not allow you to select the Nvidia GPU when connecting an external monitor to the DisplayPort cable. I thought this was how you get it to work? Why will the NVIDIA drivers not let me select nv gpu. And is stating it's disabled because of an external monitor is connected? Is something wrong here?