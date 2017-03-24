HP MSL2024 Tape library firmware

Hey!

Just picked up a sweet deal on a HP Tape library. LTO4 Fiberchannel for $5 :) while LTO4 isn't bad, 20TB of backup capacity isn't the best and LTO5 drives are coming down in price the problem is with HP and firmware files, something they used to give away for free now requires a support contract. Anyone able to help with a newer firmware from 4.40 to support newer drives? Here's a list of the firmware files that used to be available
http://www.mmnt.net/db/0/34/g6u0081c.atlanta.hp.com/ftp1/pub/information_storage/software/ltt/firmware/

Thanks
Dave
 
While I approve of LMGTFY I would appreciate it if you took the time to read my post "now requires a support contract." ;)
 
Morpheus256 said:
While I approve of LMGTFY I would appreciate it if you took the time to read my post "now requires a support contract." ;)
When I get in the office on Monday I'll snag it for you. I have some 4048's and the 2024 firmware should be in the same bundle file.
 
Thanks mwroobel, if you have a copy of the firmware, anything newer than 4.40 would be appreciated!
 
EsotericPixie said:
Any chance I can get some of that sweet, sweet, firmware action?
Hi, I too have been eyeing an used tape library to test out/play with at home - just seems like a cool thing to have. I have not done so because backup software witch supports tape libraries appear to be very expensive. I run Windows Server 2012R2 in a non-DOMAIN configuration. Any reasonable software options that someone can recommend? Thanks!
 
Hammer! said:
Hi, I too have been eyeing an used tape library to test out/play with at home - just seems like a cool thing to have. I have not done so because backup software witch supports tape libraries appear to be very expensive. I run Windows Server 2012R2 in a non-DOMAIN configuration. Any reasonable software options that someone can recommend? Thanks!
I've been working with Bareos. I'm working with it in linux though. I've been working in Linux specifically because of cost.
 
mwroobel said:
When I get in the office on Monday I'll snag it for you. I have some 4048's and the 2024 firmware should be in the same bundle file.
Hi, I have been chasing FW for this HW a long time before I came across this post, even tried contacting vendor without luck - so if somebody could help me out here..?
 
mwroobel said:
When I get in the office on Monday I'll snag it for you. I have some 4048's and the 2024 firmware should be in the same bundle file.
Please - if possible - one more request for the 4048, I am hunting the newer version files for the library that I have ordered, I also got a lto-7 hh drive upgrade kit with newest firmware on ebay, but HP won't let me have the FW for the library - even with an active warranty present on the upgrade kit! :(

Huge thank you in advance! I understand that I do not need to get my hopes up, but after the hp support chat that I had - I am desperate and in need of help.

I also have 1/8 G2 with FW version 4.5 and the corresponding lto-5 hh sas drive firmware, would be great to get a newer version for that too if possible, but that seems like a dream....
 
Hey guys. Sorry I have been away due to the death of my father. Here is a link for the latest firmwares for the drives in the libraries and the latest Library And Tape Tools for the actual library itself. For your LTO5 he drive which is probably the ultrium 3000 the latest firmware is Z6ED and it is also in the first linked file.
 
Last edited:
Hello!

Condolences for your loss.

And thank you for these, during this time I had already found them on some external sites, they where the ones that where available before the HPE change as I understand.

Can you check that you have access to the newer batch released this year? The problem is that Library And Tape Tools now require validation (entitlement token from hpe) too to get the FW images as they have changed how it interacts with the HPE website and needs user to download them via the website, so I am searching for 8.90 to 9.40 for the 4048 and 4.6 to 5.0 for the 1/8 G2 and ideally the corresponding 5 and 7 gen hh sas drive fw files, any of these should do, the newer the better. Cursed HPE, it was all so perfect before with them, now buying previous gen and fixing it up is almost not possible because of their strategy :(

Again thank you and hope you are well!
 
mwroobel said:
Hey guys. Sorry I have been away due to the death of my father. Here is a link for the latest firmwares for the drives in the libraries and the latest Library And Tape Tools for the actual library itself. For your LTO5 he drive which is probably the ultrium 3000 the latest firmware is Z6ED and it is also in the first linked file.
Hi!
Sorry to ask, the link is already deleted by the hoster. Please, maybe somebody so kind to re-upload the files?
HP Lto-5 3000 firmware would be very nice (found nothing ! in the web), MSL 2024 would also be very nice (found an old one).
Many thanks and cheers!
 
Any link to MSL 2024 firmware? Just bought used one in excellent shape, but the firmware is rather old. Would be nice to upgrade to 7.20...
 
