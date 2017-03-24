HP MSL2024 Tape library firmware

Morpheus256
Hey!
Just picked up a sweet deal on a HP Tape library. LTO4 Fiberchannel for $5 while LTO4 isn't bad, 20TB of backup capacity isn't the best and LTO5 drives are coming down in price the problem is with HP and firmware files, something they used to give away for free now requires a support contract. Anyone able to help with a newer firmware from 4.40 to support newer drives? Here's a list of the firmware files that used to be available
http://www.mmnt.net/db/0/34/g6u0081c.atlanta.hp.com/ftp1/pub/information_storage/software/ltt/firmware/
Thanks
Dave
