HP MSL2024 Tape library firmware

Hello!Condolences for your loss.And thank you for these, during this time I had already found them on some external sites, they where the ones that where available before the HPE change as I understand.Can you check that you have access to the newer batch released this year? The problem is that Library And Tape Tools now require validation (entitlement token from hpe) too to get the FW images as they have changed how it interacts with the HPE website and needs user to download them via the website, so I am searching for 8.90 to 9.40 for the 4048 and 4.6 to 5.0 for the 1/8 G2 and ideally the corresponding 5 and 7 gen hh sas drive fw files, any of these should do, the newer the better. Cursed HPE, it was all so perfect before with them, now buying previous gen and fixing it up is almost not possible because of their strategyAgain thank you and hope you are well!