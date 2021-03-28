HP MS-7826 ver 1.0 Not Detecting Discrete Graphics Card(s)

So I had an old HP MS-7826 v1.0 motherboard in my closet .. I added an I7 4770 with 2 x 4GB & 2 x 2GB sticks of DDR3 .. a 128GB mSATA boot drive and installed Windows 10.The setup is running surprisingly fast and working great .. except for one thing. It won't detect any discrete video cards I install in it .. it has some odd BIOS options where it has some kind of Security "feature" that won't allow the computer to boot if you don't allow a device to be plugged into the various PCIe slots.I allowed cards/devices to be plugged into every PCIe slot and tried a GTS 450, HD 7850, a couple Quadro cards .. and Windows boots up just fine using the onboard video but no signal from whatever video card that is installed.In Device manager .. no indication of the video card being installed .. no exclamation points .. no "unknown device" .. only the Intel® HD Graphics 4600 is showing.The BIOS installed is latest that HP offers going through it's auto detection HP tool thing on their website.Visually inspecting the PCIe x16 slot ..it looks fine .. no obstructions .. no bent looking contact points .. no burnt marks, or blown caps on the motherboard.Any help would be much appreciated in getting the setup to "see" an installed video card.. Thanks!