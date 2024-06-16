HP Mini 800 G4 (I7 8700k, 16gb ram, 512gb ssd, win 11) $140 shipped

Got from DBWillis a while back (Much appreciated good sir!), don't have a use for it anymore.
SOLD (Elsewhere)
HP Desktop Mini 800 G4 95w
i7 8700k (6core, 12thread, 3.7ghz)
16gb DDR4 2x 8gb ddr4 sodimms (2666mhz) Modules are 3200mhz dimms, but running at 2666
512gb SSD Sk Hynix NVMe (OEM HP)
Win11 Pro 22H3 (activated with bios/oem license)
Comes with 150W AC adapter + AC Cable
Rear connections:
2x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI, 4x USB, LAN
Front connections
headphone/mic, 2x USB, 1x USB-C
Almost like new condition, just one minor scuff mark on top that is not very noticeable. If you need pics, just drop me a pm, and I'll take some for you.
SOLD (Elsewhere)
HP Desktop Mini 800 G4 95w
i7 8700k (6core, 12thread, 3.7ghz)
16gb DDR4 2x 8gb ddr4 sodimms (2666mhz) Modules are 3200mhz dimms, but running at 2666
512gb SSD Sk Hynix NVMe (OEM HP)
Win11 Pro 22H3 (activated with bios/oem license)
Comes with 150W AC adapter + AC Cable
Rear connections:
2x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI, 4x USB, LAN
Front connections
headphone/mic, 2x USB, 1x USB-C
Almost like new condition, just one minor scuff mark on top that is not very noticeable. If you need pics, just drop me a pm, and I'll take some for you.
Attachments
Last edited: