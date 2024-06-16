HP Mini 800 G4 (I7 8700k, 16gb ram, 512gb ssd, win 11) $140 shipped

Status
Not open for further replies.
I

Ikasu

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 24, 2007
Messages
1,559
Got from DBWillis a while back (Much appreciated good sir!), don't have a use for it anymore.

SOLD (Elsewhere)

HP Desktop Mini 800 G4 95w
i7 8700k (6core, 12thread, 3.7ghz)
16gb DDR4 2x 8gb ddr4 sodimms (2666mhz) Modules are 3200mhz dimms, but running at 2666
512gb SSD Sk Hynix NVMe (OEM HP)
Win11 Pro 22H3 (activated with bios/oem license)
Comes with 150W AC adapter + AC Cable
Rear connections:
2x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI, 4x USB, LAN
Front connections
headphone/mic, 2x USB, 1x USB-C

Almost like new condition, just one minor scuff mark on top that is not very noticeable. If you need pics, just drop me a pm, and I'll take some for you.
 

Attachments

  • 20240616_193813.jpg
    20240616_193813.jpg
    301 KB · Views: 1
  • 20240616_193817.jpg
    20240616_193817.jpg
    340.1 KB · Views: 1
  • 20240616_193823.jpg
    20240616_193823.jpg
    540.1 KB · Views: 1
  • 20240616_193835.jpg
    20240616_193835.jpg
    373.9 KB · Views: 2
Last edited:
Added pics, forgot to nab the adapter...But nothing special, hp 150w genuine adapter.
 
Status
Not open for further replies.
Back
Top