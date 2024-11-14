HP Firefly G8, 15.6” 32gb ram, i7, 512gb $350

Laptop is super low mileage it mostly sat in the bag. Fresh win 11 image and ready to roll. This is the 32gb ram i7 model.

I7-1185g7
512gb NVME HDD
32gb 3200mhz DDR4 Ram

$350 plus ship

Next up I have 7 brand new still in the sealed packaging sticks of Micron DDR4-2933 RDIMM

Memory is sold.
 
