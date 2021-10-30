HP Erica Motherboard and nvme support

I picked up an HP AMD computer cheap for my kids that came with a HDD but has a M.2 slot. I picked up a Crucial P5 Gen3x4 NVMe ssd to upgrade it. I installed Windows 11 on it. I can boot from the drive it came with ,select the new drive during the process but if I remove the original drive I get a no OS found message.

I looked up the specs on the HP computer and the Motherboard has One M.2 socket 3, key M for SSD (PCIe x4) listed. Is this slot not compatible with the Crucial P5 drive I have? Thanks