HP Erica Motherboard and nvme support

I picked up an HP AMD computer cheap for my kids that came with a HDD but has a M.2 slot. I picked up a Crucial P5 Gen3x4 NVMe ssd to upgrade it. I installed Windows 11 on it. I can boot from the drive it came with ,select the new drive during the process but if I remove the original drive I get a no OS found message.
I looked up the specs on the HP computer and the Motherboard has One M.2 socket 3, key M for SSD (PCIe x4) listed. Is this slot not compatible with the Crucial P5 drive I have? Thanks
 
If you can see it to install Win11 on it, then it's compatible. Sounds like its a configuration problem with the bios. I haven't tried a Win11 install yet. I would try installing off of a USB drive without the original drive and see if the Windows install sees the Crucial NVMe drive.
 
kirbyrj said:
If you can see it to install Win11 on it, then it's compatible. Sounds like its a configuration problem with the bios. I haven't tried a Win11 install yet. I would try installing off of a USB drive without the original drive and see if the Windows install sees the Crucial NVMe drive.
Good point, if I can see it, it must be compatible. I was wanting to avoid a reinstall but might be the best route to take. I double check the bios again but everything seemed to be ok but I couldn't select the Crucial NVMe as the boot device.
 
because you had an existing os on your hdd the bootloader stayed there. what exactly are you attempting to do? remove the hdd or reuse it for storage? you can move the bootloader to the nvme, google/bing it.
 
