still

I've been holding out for a specific type of AMD laptop or tablet for going on 5 years. This Toshiba with a C2D is getting long in the tooth, but is a trooper. But I digress, all I wanted originally was an Android AMD tablet with 1080p... there has been like 2 as I recall. Both were packing the Z01 which bleh, and one was a Toughbook >$1000 which was absurd. I feel as though the OEMs arebeing pressured by Intel to dump AMD into the crap models that really no one cares about, and the fact it's 2016 with shitshipping with XXXXx720 screens sure doesn't lend much to contradict that thinking.That being said... I bit on this thing as soon as it was available, because it gave me what I finally wanted (I can run the AndroidX86 should I want Android). Didn't quite expect it'd be a pre-order though. Had hoped it'd be ready to ship right away, but nope... Wasn't ready until Thursday, and... coming direct from China :\ Arrived in Shanghai yesterday, so hopefully it'll make stateside soon.However, a few things I'm not too pleased with, and are only reinforcing my thoughts on what I mentioned at the start... First is that the AMD model has zero configuration options, no option to pick a 4K screen, which I don't know if I would've but that's not the point, it should've been since the FX9800P has more than enough power to drive 4K desktop environment. But whatever, didn't bother me much in the end. No what bothered me was later on finding out that the reason it comes with a single 8GB DIMM is because THEY ONLY GAVE IT ONE DAMN SLOT!Why? Don't know, the brand new Intel model with the 4K option comes with 2 DIMM slots. Again, seems afishy if you ask me... I'm sure as well, it'll mean the AMD variant doesn't have the m.2 slot either, like the Intel does. :sigh:But in the end, it comes with a 1080p screen, touch at that. It's a convertible which is a bonus! 2TB drive, DDR4, and more surprising was the top model Mobile FX. So while the $720 after tax was more than I had hoped to spend for something with virtually no upgrades, I'm not anticipating anyone else offering a comparable device and this thing will hopefully last me half as long as this Toshiba has (2009).It has, much to my surprise, gone straight from China and landed in Memphis, TN! o_0 It's on the opposite end of the state (I'm North of Chattanooga), but it's a lot closer than I anticipated it'd be. However that comes with a smmaaaaaaaall caveat...I don't know if that's 'normal' or not... I try to stay away from FedEx and UPS, and have not received many items from overseas on top of that. Looks like an invoicing cockup on the shipper's side as it doesn't look like they declared a quantity (which may be a bulk shipment and not an individual package?).HP slated it for a delivery on the 17th, which at this rate seems plausible. Hoping for sooner though, we'll see.