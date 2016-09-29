HP DV9000 - Nvidia Go7600 - not working

Hey folks,
I have a HP DV9000 with an Nvidia Go7600 video card. I believe the card is not working properly. When you turn on the laptop you see a lot of lines and dashes all over the screen, but once you log into the OS, it goes away. The problem is, Windows (10, 7, Vista 32&64 bit) all use the default windows video driver. If I try to install the Nvidia driver from either Nvidia or the HP web site, I get a BSOD. I tried multiple versions of the drivers, none worked. I also installed Mint Linux, and although I was able to run the live version, I was unable to actually install it and run it off the hard drive.
So, does this mean the GPU is faulty? I did hear there was a huge recall of this GPU way back when. If it is the GPU, is there a way to fix it aside from replacing the mobo (which isn't worth the price for an old laptop). I heard somewhere that the GPU was prone to overheating. Any information regarding this would be appreciated. If it is fixable, I am well able to take it apart and use a heat gun or soldering iron, if that is how you repair it.
Attached you can see the pictures of the BSOD and boot screens.
Thanks for the info
I have a HP DV9000 with an Nvidia Go7600 video card. I believe the card is not working properly. When you turn on the laptop you see a lot of lines and dashes all over the screen, but once you log into the OS, it goes away. The problem is, Windows (10, 7, Vista 32&64 bit) all use the default windows video driver. If I try to install the Nvidia driver from either Nvidia or the HP web site, I get a BSOD. I tried multiple versions of the drivers, none worked. I also installed Mint Linux, and although I was able to run the live version, I was unable to actually install it and run it off the hard drive.
So, does this mean the GPU is faulty? I did hear there was a huge recall of this GPU way back when. If it is the GPU, is there a way to fix it aside from replacing the mobo (which isn't worth the price for an old laptop). I heard somewhere that the GPU was prone to overheating. Any information regarding this would be appreciated. If it is fixable, I am well able to take it apart and use a heat gun or soldering iron, if that is how you repair it.
Attached you can see the pictures of the BSOD and boot screens.
Thanks for the info