HP DV9000 - Nvidia Go7600 - not working

Toss the laptop, get something newer. The entire HP dv series from years ago - the dv2000, dv4000, dv6000, dv8000, and dv9000 series with the Nvidia GPUs - were defective the moment they came off the production lines, seriously, every last fucking one of them and you should not waste another penny out of pocket or another minute of your time trying to extend the lifespan of that horrendous machine.Now I suspect you'll say it's worked fine for yada yada yada years and that might have been true but, as stated, it's a defective laptop from the factory and there was a period of time where HP would have replaced it for you (if you're the original owner but not likely) but that's long long since passed. And even if that's not the actual issue with that laptop - it's entirely possible the issues you're having are not specifically related to the Nvidia GPU and that defective solder they used on those entire series runs - the laptop is so old now as to not be worth sinking more funds into.It technically might be possible to use an SMD oven or even a focused heat gun (with a tip designed to focus the heat on just the GPU more precisely) and extend the life of the laptop for brief periods of time but you can never fix it forever - the solder that's used to hold the GPU to the board is itself defective and not up to the standards which is why the issues come to light sooner or later with all of those dv models. While a baking/heat gun session will bring it back to life for a short period of time, perhaps days, perhaps weeks,because the solder itself is where the defect lies.Seriously, do what you can to just get another laptop as that thing is coming up on 10 years old now. Normally I'm all for using older still functional hardware even if it's slower because of age, but those dv models, fuck that - time to move on.Good luck regardless of your decision.