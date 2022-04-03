HP A7217A FD Trinitron 24" 2304 X 1440 80 Hz RGB CRT Computer Monitor GDM-FW9012

Considering the relatively low price compared to recent sales of this monitor I figured someone might be interested . I've purchased from this seller in the past and he's great with shipping large crt monitors. I've purchased three 19" to 21" crts with no issues from them. I'd buy this one but unless i could get a zero hour NOS I'm not spending a 1000.00 on a 20 year old monitor.
https://www.ebay.com/itm/185363066804?_trkparms=amclksrc=ITM&aid=1110006&algo=HOMESPLICE.SIM&ao=1&asc=20200818142401&meid=03020b9c176c441cbe456e8e2a6cbe8d&pid=101124&rk=1&rkt=12&sd=185353980433&itm=185363066804&pmt=0&noa=1&pg=2563228&algv=DefaultOrganicWeb&_trksid=p2563228.c101124.m2109
