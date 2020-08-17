[HP 15-AY013NR] Display issues before and after replacing display cable

Rev. Night
Hello!
For the past few weeks, my wifes laptop (HP Notebook 15-AY013NR) has progressively been getting worse when she raises/closes the lid. The display would flicker then go to black if the lid was not at the proper/perfect angle. Everything else about the laptop was fine. Researching online, I saw that this was a common issue and generally the root cause is replacing the Display cable. This whole process is detailed in the Maintenance and Service Guide that can be found here on the HP website.
In this guide, it gives the part number for the non-touchscreen display cable to be 813943-001. I found that cable here on Amazon. I order the cable and take the laptop apart, taking plenty of pictures along the way. I have built all my gaming PCs for the past 20 years and I work in IT, so I'm fine with computers. After making sure all connections were good and all screws were back in, I start up the laptop and now its worse than before. There is no display at all except for about 30 seconds in when there is some backlight power.
I know the laptop is working because I can hear the cpu fan and even hear the Windows chime. So its booting up properly just not displaying anything. I turn it off and strip it down again, this time double checking to make sure everything is connected. I verify the display wires, the display, system board, everything. Reassemble everything, turn it on, and same issue - no display at all, and 30 seconds in I get some backlight.
Future troubleshooting steps:
- Connect laptop via HDMI out to external monitor, see if I can access windows
- Remove amazon cable and replace it with known bad cable. See if I can see display now