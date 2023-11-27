How would treat your PSU if you experience this behavior? Not turning on at all when a bad cable is connected?

Hi to all,
This has to do with a re-build I just did and I want to know if my PSU is still good or if what is a sign of failure. This is the PSU:
https://www.thermaltake.com/smart-pro-rgb-750w-bronze.html
The full story is in this thread:
https://hardforum.com/threads/which...t-for-an-old-asus-maximus-iv-extreme.2030030/
But I'll summarize it here. I wanted to move one of my systems into another case and I did but used a different motherboard. It turned on at the beginning but when I decided to plug in the SSD drives there was no sign of life whatsoever. I bought another power supply thinking the old might have died, but the new one (corsair HX1000) also didn't work. I bought a PSU tester and found that the old one actually works and the new one didn't so I thought it was DOA. I tried again with the old PSU and the pc worked but I had trouble detecting all SSD drives. Anyways, during one of the many experiments the pc didn't want to turn on at all when I added the last drive using a sata data cable and sata power cable. I disconnected the data sata cable but still no go. I disconnected sata power cable but still no go. While everything is unplugged (data and power cables) I turned the PSU off and back on then tried to turn on the pc and it worked. I kept experimenting many times and this is when I discovered that the sata power cable is the culprit. When I connect it to the PSU and disk the pc won't turn on. I tried another cable and everything worked. So it really was the power cable. Could a bad power sata cable cause this when connected to a PSU? Or should I suspect the PSU as well?
I went to return the newly bought corsair HX1000 and they tested it in the computer shop and it worked. I now know what happened. I must have used the bad cable at the very beginning when the pc didn't want to turn on, and I also must have used it with the new PSU when testing with PSU tester (I need to verify this but the problem is that I threw the cable away).
The system is working well now anyways, and it passes stress testing. But I'm little worried because faulty power supplies can do stupid funny problems.
