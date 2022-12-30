How would an IPV4 server (game / NetCode optimized for IPV4) affect player experience in region using IPV6?

D

DarkSideA8

Gawd
Joined
Apr 13, 2005
Messages
977
Ran into a new one for me; people complaining that their game is experiencing desync and lag due to the developer's use of IPV4 netcode when many players are in regions where IPV6 is the standard.

I've never heard of this as a problem - but it's talked about on several other (gaming) forums.

Can anyone explain this?





Hoping this is the correct subforum for this question.
 
